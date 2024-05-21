‘Who Gonna Tell Her?’: Mo’Nique Falls for Chelsea Handler’s Savage Kevin Hart Roast, Seemingly Unaware She was the Butt of the Joke

Fans are laughing at comedian Mo’Nique, but not because of her comedy. Many are cracking up after the Oscar-winner reposted a roast by Chelsea Handler as proof that Kevin Hart is a fake friend. But it was really meant to mock her.

Handler was a roast master at the Kennedy Center’s 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor honoring Kevin Hart. Other comedians in the special included Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, J.B. Smoove, Jimmy Fallon, Regina Hall, The Plastic Cup Boyz, and Nick Cannon.

Comedian Mo’Nique mistook Chelsea Handler’s comedy bit about Kevin Hart as a slight at the Hart but it was really a slight at her “Club Shay Shay” interview. (Photos by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

The show premiered on Netflix as part of a new partnership with the Kennedy Center, bringing the laughs to a wider audience. Mo’Nique posted a clip of Handler from the show on her social media with the caption,

“Here’s how great Kevin is. He said, ‘No problem, Chelsea. I got you. I’ll just get you a gig on my movie.’ I said, ‘Great…” said Handler. “Behind the camera, in front. I don’t care. I’ll direct it if I have to.’ He said he’d even help me fill out the paperwork.”

In the routine, the blond comedienne, previously linked to 50 Cent in rumors, quipped, “That’s when I learned, ‘If you ask Kevin for a favor, you can always count on hearing these three words: I Got You.'”

The punchline, for those following recent headlines, is that after he says that you might never hear from him again — a reference to Mo’Nique’s “Club Shay Shay” interview.

The “Precious” actor paired the clip with an excerpt from the clip that in three months, garnered over 15 million views.

In her February interview with Shannon Sharpe, Mo’Nique recalled how Hart promised to help her by executive producing a project. After he told her, “I got you,” she heard nothing from his team. She claims when she followed up, the “Ride Along” actor told her there had “been a miscommunication” and promised to call her later.

According to Mo’Nique, it’s been two years, and she’s still waiting for that call. While the video she posted spliced the two clips together, she did not edit out Hart laughing after Handler’s comments, a notion that the Philadelphia native was in on the joke.

Mo’Nique didn’t get it, but fans did.

When The Shade Room reposted the comedian’s post and caption, “HEY MY SWEET BABIES WHAT ARE THE ODDS THAT BOTH CHELSEA HANDLER & I WOULD SHARE THE SAME EXPERIENCE WITH KEVIN HART, BUT WE’RE BOTH LYING, HUH? I LOVE US 4REAL.”

Influencer and professional filth-reader, wrote, “Mo’Nique is so blinded by her emotions that she didn’t realize Chelsea was MAKING FUN OF HER, not validating her experience! Poor woman!!”

“Sis I think she’s making a mockery of you,” another person wrote, as someone else posted, “So she don’t get it? Who gonna tell her?”

A third comment read, “Chelsea was mocking you Mo. ya really have lost your humor sense if you think Chelsea handler needs Kevin hart you really are lost lmao it was a joke mam.”

Comedian Deray Davis also said something, making light of the mistake, “Yep, He borrowed my phone charger and never gave it back. I know he gotta be @ 100% by now!

Eventually, someone told Mo’Nique that she misread the video. With the new information, Mo’Nique did not take it down. Instead, she added an amendment to the post. The new edit read, “IT HAS COME TO MY ATTENTION THAT THE JOKE IS ON ME!! LOL!!!”

At least she took it in stride.