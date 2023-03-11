Report: Will Smith ‘Embarrassed and Hurt,’ Believes Netflix Did a ‘Distasteful’ Job Allowing Chris Rock to Use Their ‘Platform’ to Air His Comedy Show

Chris Rock’s new stand-up special, “Selective Outrage” has been making headlines since it was first released on March 4 by Netflix.

While viewers can’t stop talking about the comedian’s final bit where he addressed Will Smith and their Oscar slap scandal, it appears as if the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor is ready for the incident to be dead news once and for all.

Will Smith reportedly feels it was distasteful for Netflix to give Chris Rock a national platform to discuss Smith slapping him on national televison. (Photo: @willsmith/Instagram)

According to an exclusive report from “Entertainment Tonight,” Smith is “embarrassed and hurt by what Chris said about him and his family in his Netflix special.”



Although the 54-year-old didn’t tune into Rock’s one-hour show, sources close to him and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, reportedly told them what was said.

One source told “ET,” “It’s everywhere when you look online and on social media, so Will and Jada have seen comments about it.”

The person also added that Smith’s actions have already cost him from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years and “feels like that’s enough and wants Chris to move on so that he and everyone else can too.”

Apparently, Rock isn’t the only person Smith is unhappy with right now.



The outlet continued to note that their anonymous source told them about Smith’s disappointment in Netflix for giving Rock a space to air his special.

“Will is also upset that Netflix was a part of this and thinks Chris insulting Jada again is below the belt,” they added, “He is upset that Netflix gave Chris this platform to share these messages and thinks it’s distasteful.”

Smith’s desire for everyone to move on from tawdry spectacle, which happened almost a year ago, maybe closer to being realized than he thinks.



According to the magazine, another source confirmed that Rock is finally ready to move on following his stand-up show.

“He said everything he wanted to say,” they said, “Chris is ready to move on.”

Chris Rock destroys Will Smith & Jada on stage💥💥 pic.twitter.com/ImzralNLXF — Tafadzwa Gilbért Káys🌍 (@GilbertKays) March 6, 2023

“Selective Outrage” was Netflix’s first-ever live-stream comedy show. During the last 7 minutes of his set, Rock fully addressed getting slapped by Smith at the 94th Academy Awards for alluding to the “Girls Trip” actress’s bald head by referring to the film “G.I. Jane.”

Throughout his bit, Rock inferred that the real reason Smith slapped him was because of his underlying anger at Pinket Smith for having an affair with R&B singer August Alsina.

“She hurt him way more than he hurt me,” Rock said, “everybody called that man a b—h.”



He continued, “everybody called him a b—h and called his wife a predator,l and who does he hit? Me. A n—a he knew he could beat. That is some b–h a– s—t.”

Since the incident, Smith has made several apologies to Rock, who has not yet accepted any of them.

Rock’s live comedy show reached Netflix’s “Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. Today,” making it one of the most viewed shows since its release.