Months After Usher was Blamed for Ruining Keke Palmer’s Relationship, Marvel Actor Chris Pratt Has This to Say About the Singer Potentially Coming Between His Marriage

Last year, Usher, the recently married R&B artist, rejected the idea of being anyone’s “Mr. Steal Your Girl” after serenading the ladies during his Las Vegas residency. But one Marvel actor claims he has some competition in his household with the “Confessions” singer.

According to “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt, his wife of almost five years, Katherine Schwarzenegger, has “Got It Bad” for Usher.

Marvel actor Chris Pratt jokes that his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, could have a “hall pass” with Usher. (Photos: @prattprattpratt/Instagram; @usher/Instagram.)

During his record-breaking performance during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance, his wife sang and danced to her heart’s delight in the couple’s home. Schwarzenegger, 34, was captured by her husband jamming to her crush in a video shared on Instagram.

“When Usher sang ‘Don’t leave your girl around me’ was he talking to me?” Pratt wrote in the caption of the post.

While promoting his role in “The Garfield Movie,” he explained that his wife, the daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, is one of Usher’s biggest fans.

“She knows every word,” the 44-year-old added during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.” “I didn’t even know that until we were doing a little road trip and she started putting on Usher… so I guess Usher’s her hall pass,” he further joked. “I can’t blame her.”

Pratt probably doesn’t have to worry about his girl ever getting “Caught Up” in anything with the eight-time Grammy-winner.

Despite rumors circulating that Usher’s a ladies’ man, particularly stemming from the way he serenades and does dirty dances with some female celebrities and fans in Las Vegas, he has no interest in being dubbed “Mr. Steal Your Girl.”

Due to his onstage antics, Usher was deemed a “domestic terrorist,” for seemingly ruining people’s relationships.

During a September 2023 interview with “The Breakfast Club,” host Charlamagne Tha God asked him about the title and he also shut down.

“I’m not ‘Mr. Steal Your Girl.’ That’s Trey Songz,” he said.

However, he did continue the joke, saying, “I’m the guy who tells you, ‘Don’t leave your girl around me.’ So you should come with your girl.”

It’s really easy to see how this may get people mixed up, especially with viral headlines claiming he allegedly contributed to KeKe Palmer’s breakup with her child’s father Darius Jackson. Even more recently people said he got too close to the very married Alicia Keys when she joined him during the Super Bowl performance for a duet of their song, “My Boo.”

But Usher says that those incidents are simply entertainment. Swizz Beatz, Keys’ husband understood that and took to social media to shut down any suggestion that his wife or his friend would disrespect him.

“Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing,” Swizz wrote on IG, ignoring the noise.

Jackson took a different approach, blasting his then-girlfriend and spotlighting what he thought was inappropriate — rarely saying anything about “U Remind Me” singer.

When talking about being accused of snatching people’s girlfriends, Usher said he laughed at being called a “domestic terrorist.”

He sarcastically stated, “I’m like ‘What?’ But your girl wanna take a picture though … Without you!”

In addition to Palmer, the “Lovers and Friends” artist has also serenaded Taraji P. Henson and Saweetie during his performances. He attempted to sing to model Winnie Harlow and fellow singer Jennifer Hudson, but neither queen obliged, prioritizing how they behave in public — despite their love for his music — to honor the men in their lives.

The R&B crooner, who has had his share of very public relationships and bad breakups, got married right before his Super Bowl performance to his longtime girlfriend and the mother of his youngest kids, Jennifer Goicoechea.

The two have been dating since 2019 and share two children, Sovereign Bo, 3, and Sire Castrello, 2.

“I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner,” he told People magazine last November, a few months before they tied the knot. “She’s my best friend, and I love her.”

It seems Usher is locked in for the long haul and won’t do anything to mess that up.

So, sorry, Mrs. Schwarzenegger Pratt, it’s just streams and dreams, as that “hall pass” will have to be for someone else.