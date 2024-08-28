‘Who Is This On Stage?’: Usher Sparks Body Double Accusations After Unrecognizable During Recent Tour Stop 

Usher is facing some wild cloning accusations after a recent less-than-stellar performance in the nation’s capital.

During the Washington, D.C., stop of his Past Present Future tour, the singer stop didn’t live up to the expectations set by his sold-out Las Vegas residency, where he serenaded throngs of ladies.

Following a viral clip of him performing “Yeah!” and “Good Good” in Capital One Arena last week, fans on TikTok believe he might have used a clone, with one even suggesting the mics were to blame.

Usher’s stiff body movement and vocals at D.C. tour spark cloning rumors. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)



A TikTok user posted two videos that got fans talking about his voice and his somewhat stiff dance movement.

In the first video, the 2024 Super Bowl halftime performer is seen singing his hit song “Yeah,” to the crowd, but his voice sounds remarkably high.

“Who is this on stage?” one person asked in the comment section.

“Yeaaaahhhuhhh,” another person commented, mimicking his vocals on stage. “Nobody will convince me that’s the real Usher. What is going on here?”

His performance of “Good Good” from his new album “COMING HOME” sparked similar confusion, with fans further pushing the idea of an imposter. His voice also was a few pitches too high.

One fan exclaimed, “Gurrllllll that’s Usher’s clone,” as another said, “I didn’t even recognize Usher.”

Popbrains took to Threads on Instagram to discuss Usher’s performance, with one fan defending the 2024 BET Lifetime Achievement Award recipient after calls for verification flooded in.

“Can anyone confirm this was actually one of his shows and NOT some fake azz show from an impersonator?” a person asked.

A fan clarified, “This was in D.C., but he definitely was there performing. This was the end of the show, but when he said ‘yeah,’ I didn’t think it sounded like him. Idk.”

Calls for Usher to take a break intensified after he postponed the first three dates of his tour, including sold-out shows in Atlanta, citing a neck injury sustained during rehearsals.

According to People, the 45-year-old addressed the situation on Instagram, saying, “My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night. Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week.”

Coming to his defense one person added, “He’s definitely not feeling better bless his heart cause in Vegas he was popping and locking and roller skating glad I got to see that version.”

Another said, “I was at the confer last night. Usher did amazing. For those complaining about the way he move, y’all forgetting he 45, of course he’s not going to move the same as 20 yrs ago.”

When the father of four first hit the Caesars Palace stage in Las Vegas in 2021, it marked his return after six years without a full tour.

Before long, he was leading the 71-night Dolby Live at the Park MGM “My Way: The Vegas Residency,” which grossed $83.6 million, one of the top-earning tours for the year. The residency ran from summer 2022 through December 2023 and even had an international leg. After the tour, he prepared for his performance at the Super Bowl LVIII, where he was joined by fellow R&B singer Alicia Keys.

Beyond the touring grind, Usher also got married to the mother of his two youngest children. The pace has been relentless, especially for an artist who, in his more mature years, might not be accustomed to this level of intensity.

Perhaps fans are right — maybe it’s not about him being cloned but simply needing some well-deserved rest.