‘When I Get Rich, I’m Coming for You’: Torrei Hart and Tameka Foster Say It’s Hard to Date Men After Failed Marriages with Their Successful Ex-Husbands

Dating can be challenging under the best of circumstances, but for Torrei Hart and Tameka Foster, it comes with the added pressure of living in the shadows of their famous ex-husbands.

In a resurfaced episode of “The Culture Club” with Osei the Dark Secret and special guest host Claudia Jordan, the former partners of Kevin Hart and Usher Raymond discussed the unique hurdles they face in their personal lives, having been with two of the most recognizable men in the world.

Torrei and Tameka candidly shared their experiences, revealing how public scrutiny and constant comparisons to their high-profile exes’ new relationships complicate their dating lives.

Tameka was Usher’s first wife, and the two were married from 2005 to 2009.

From their union, the couple had two sons, Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond, and had very public outburst in trying to navigate co-parenting since their divorce. However, while there were many bumps, according to both sides, their young men seem to be very well adjusted.

The same can be said about Torrei and Kevin, who started dating before they were legally able to smoke. The former sweethearts got married in 2003 when they were 25 and 24, respectively and welcomed two kids, daughter, Heaven and son, Hendrix.

The challenge for these two socialites isn’t just about finding love again but also about overcoming the perceptions and expectations set by their past relationships. Both women claim some of the men they meet often feel “intimidated,” not just by the success of comedian and pop star, but also by the lasting public memory of these past relationships — and surely the fact they both share two children with them.

When podcast host Osei asked about that very subject, Torrei shared that some men have made comments like, “When I get rich, I’m coming for you, Torrei,” as if financial success is a prerequisite for dating her.

She emphasized that she never asked for money, highlighting the misconception that financial status is a barrier in her relationships. The Philadelphia native quipped in disbelief, “Did I ask you for your money? Did I? Did I bring up money?”

Tameka echoed similar experiences, mentioning that some men are overly conscious of her past with Usher, which always led to awkward interactions.

“My thing is, ‘I can’t dance, but …Did I ask you to dance? No. I’ve heard that even in the gym, ‘I know who your ex is,’” she recalled while imitating the wave dance move). I be like ‘If you don’t calm down, I’mma call security.’”

Torrei, fresh off the Dark Matters tour with Kevin’s nemesis, Katt Williams, said this even trickled over into her work space.

“Imagine [someone saying] ‘I’m trying to tell a joke’ and I’m like that didn’t hit, sorry, that’s a bomb,” Torrei posited. Tameka then chimed in, like, “You’re no Kevin.”

The fashion stylist to the stars said that she and her friend are not looking for “corny” replicas of their exes, urging men who approach them to be themselves.

“Dear men,” she said as if writing a letter, “We’re not looking for our exes in any of you, we’re not. Be yourself.”

The conversation also delved into stereotypes and misconceptions. Where Torrei addressed the myth that she exclusively dates short men, she clarified that it was a one-time occurrence. She added, “So if you’re tall, I like you too.”

Tameka had some clarifying to do herself, stating she doesn’t prefer younger men, despite the eight-year age gap with Usher.

The discussion sheds light on the complexities of finding love in the wake of high-profile breakups, but based on many recent social media posts, if they are single, it is by choice.

Every red carpet Tameka goes on she shuts down.

Even Torrei, almost caused the internet to shut down when she popped out a few weeks ago for a launch party for actor Miguel Núñez Jr.’s Man by Miguel shoe brand.

Guys are worried about the exes but really should be worried about the competition.