‘What’s Going on with You?’: Tameka Foster Calls Out Men Over 40 with No Kids as New Series ‘The Inc.’ Sparks Debate on Dating Standards 

Atlanta Black Star’s new series “The Inc” is sure to have viewers divided on the rules of dating and holding out for what you really want in your perfect match.

The Season 1 debut kicks off with 42-year-old Black male Marcus Brooks defending his conquests with women, all the while believing that his Mrs. Right is somewhere in the world waiting to be discovered.

Tameka Foster gets real about red flags and men over 40 with no kids. (Photo: Tamekafoster/Instagram)

The synopsis of episode one reads: “Old friends Charlee and Brooks meet for drinks, but the casual catch-up takes a sharp turn when Brooks’ dating habits come under fire, as Charlee hints that Brooks may be blind to his own ‘Red Flags.'”

But for real-life celebrity stylist Tameka Foster Raymond, it’s clear as day that any man with his stats is a walking red flag, much like Brooks’ friend Charlee points out to him.

Foster, the first ex-wife of singer Usher, knows a thing or two about the trials and tribulations of finding that perfect love. The couple was married from 2005 to 2009 and their union yielded two sons, Usher “Cinco” Raymond and Naviyd Ely. She also has two older sons from a previous marriage.

In a new discussion with Atlanta Black Star’s Osei The Dark Secret, Foster shared her belief that Brooks has some explaining to do, agreeing with Charlee that at 42 years old, a picky bachelor isn’t exactly an obvious catch.

“I definitely think if a man is of a certain age and he’s never been married, never had children, it does make me say what’s going on with you, you know,” Foster said.

Speaking from her own dating experiences, as far as first questions are concerned, the author of “Here I Stand…in a Beautiful State” isn’t beating around the bush.

Instead, Foster’s going full throttle and seeking answers that will inform whether or not a red flag is actually a ringing alarm.

“First question I ask is have you always been straight? I mean, that’s a valid concern, right? I mean, in today’s culture and everything, people are very fluid with how they—so that’s a good question. Like, are you straight, and have you always been straight?” she boldly admitted.

Foster was also previously married to entrepreneur and entertainment executive Ryan Glover from 2002 to 2007. They are parents to sons Ryan Glover Jr. and Kile, who tragically passed away in 2012 from injuries he sustained after being struck by a jet ski on metro Atlanta’s Lake Lanier.

The businesswoman is also the mother to a son named Darrin from a relationship that predates Ryan Sr. and the “U Remind Me” crooner.

Furthermore, touching on the notion of a childless 40-plus year old man, Foster shared, “I just asked a guy this recently. I said, barring any medical issues, why don’t you have children? You know what I mean. I think, you’re an adult, you know, 40 years, that’s a long time not to have any children if you can physically, you know?”

As for Brooks, who is looking for love or searching for perfection, he’s convinced that his exotic dating experiences are all piece of him practicing discernment. His ideal woman won’t be insecure, too self-assured, or even too into him.

Is Brooks really bling to his red flags or are his standards simply influencing his decision to not settle?

Tune in every Thursday at 6 p.m. to find out on Atlanta Black Star’s YouTube channel.