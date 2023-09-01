‘Swizz Ain’t Having That’: Usher’s Online Exchange with Alicia Keys’ Has Fans Bringing Up Her Husband Months After His Provocative Dance with Keke Palmer

‘Swizz Ain’t Having That’: Usher and Alicia Keys’ Online Exchange Has Fans Bringing Up Her Husband Months After Keke Palmer Serenading Drama

Usher and Alicia Keys’ small exchange online has fans warning Swizz Beatz about the R&B crooner’s track record of serenading women such as Keke Palmer.

Fans bring up the “domestic terrorist” label after Usher (left) and Alicia Keys (right, with husband Swizz Beatz) tease a “My Boo” sequel. (Photos: @usher/Instagram, @aliciakeys/Instagram)

Over the past few months, Usher has provoked several think pieces on social media due to serenading female celebrities who attend shows during his Las Vegas residency. After audiences witnessed how quickly the singer made women swoon by singing his fan-favorite hits, he was given the “domestic terrorist” nickname.

Fans brought up Swizz after an X user asked Keys about her and Usher collaborating for a second time ahead of the 20th anniversary of their 2004 hit “My Boo.”

Their soulful R&B tune received praise from listeners all around and racked up several accolades including two Grammy nominations and a BET nomination. The song also received a Soul Train Music Award for Best R&B/Soul Single by a Duo or Group in 2005.

“Love this track! #MyBoo @aliciakeys @Usher – Can we get a sequel to this like already?” the user wrote.

Once the “If I Ain’t Got You” singer caught wind of the tweet, she tagged Usher and Jermaine Dupri, who helped write the love duet and added several eyeball emojis.

In response to the tweet, Usher responded, “What we doin.”

What we doin 👀 https://t.co/7vdUSHcuLm — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) August 31, 2023

Their interaction was soon shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where many commenters mentioned Keys’ husband, suggesting that he shouldn’t allow his wife of 13 years to be anywhere near Usher.

“Swizz ain’t having that.”

“N—a Usher going after Alicia Keys now.”

“Usher just wanna piss Swiss beats off.”

“Thy bet tf not she gon b divorced.”

Usher’s smooth vocals and mesmerizing dance moves have unintentionally caused havoc in seemingly happy homes. Fans were able to see this action unfold after Palmer was publicly mom-shamed by her child’s father, Darius Jackson, for wearing a sheer outfit to his concert.

Jackson ran to X and voiced his disapproval of the mesh see-through ensemble his on-again/off-again girlfriend chose to wear. It seemingly showed her “cheeks” as she danced with Usher in the audience. His tweets about being a “traditional” man caught the attention of Palmer stans who spewed backlash his way.

However, many fans have felt the criticism was for nothing after Palmer celebrated her 30th birthday with Jackson last week. In an Instagram Live, viewers saw the pair enjoying drinks and laughing with each other as Jackson named everyone in his inner circle who is a Virgo.

The first-time father also uploaded a birthday tribute to Palmer on his Instagram page. The two welcomed their son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, back in February.