‘I’m Convinced the Cougars Had a Convention’: Lil Kim Joins Keyshia Cole, Draya Michele and Other Cougars After Getting 24 Year Old Boyfriend

A cougar is an informal term for a woman over 40 who has a romantic relationship with a man 10, 20, or more years younger. That’s exactly how fans online are describing Draya Michele, Keyshia Cole, and now rapper Lil Kim due to her recent viral videos with her younger man.

In the most recent video, 24-year-old Tayy Brown can be seen getting up close and personal with the 49-year-old Queen Bee.

Lil Kim, 49 dating her 24-year-old artist Tayy Brown (left) draws comparisons to Draya Michele, 39, being in a relationship with 22-year-old NBA star Jalen Green (right). (Photos: @lilkimthequeenbee/Instagram, @thedailyloud/Instagram)

The two were seen in yet another video from this past week, which appears to be taken in a kitchen. “You know I don’t give a f–k. I don’t give a f–k, as he would say,” says Kim as they begin to play fight.

“Yo, did I really leave the liquor in the car?” Brown asked Kim, who replied, “Yeah, you did.”

“Yo, that is so not like me,” he said before Kim added, “It sure ain’t like you, so we gotta go fix this.”

Some have raised their eyebrows at another video of Kim discussing her Adidas collaboration with Brown close by. He can be seen putting his arm around the “Crush on You” rapper before the video clip cuts to another part of her showing off a black jacket she wore that had cuts on the arms, three white stripes down the back and a pair of shoes.

Some on social media seemed disturbed by the video, calling it “Cringe,” and another who had jokes said, “If she don’t drop this kid back to kindergarten right neow.”

“Girl if you don’t release that lil boy…old enough to be his mame,” echoed another.

Kim’s ex and the father of her child was also brought into conversation after one user said, “Where Mr. papers at?? lol cause that was cringy enough.”

The Brooklyn rapper was 39 when she announced that she was pregnant with her first child, a daughter, Royal Reign, in 2014. She turns 10 in June.

Papers, whose real name is Jeremy Neil, went through a nasty custody battle after he filed for visitation after claiming his ex was keeping Royalty away from him in 2015.

But Kim alleged he was an unfit parent following accusations that he physically abused her. The two ultimately split due to cheating on Paper’s end.

📸: Lil’ Kim & Tayy Brown At The Private Adidas Event, Kansas City pic.twitter.com/WQMLaoRD7L — LilKimUK 🇬🇧🐝 (@LilKimUK) April 14, 2024

Brown and Kim first sparked dating rumors ahead of releasing the music video for their collaboration “Love for Ya” after Valentine’s Day. Days later Kim shared a lengthy post on Instagram dedicated to Brown about how much he means to her.

“Our bond is so perfectly matched in the most organic way. I know it was God that brought us 2gether. If ppl only knew how big of a role u play in my life and in my career,” Kim wrote in the caption. “If they only knew ur a big part of the reason the beehive is getting new music right now. U are my motivation and that voice that is always cheering me on.

The CEO of Queen Bee Entertainment acknowledged that she viewed Brown as her “twin,” “best friend,” and artist of her label. But further details on how they met, when and where are still scarce.

“It’s so weird how we became so close because it happened out of nowhere, but I’m really proud of what we’re building and, most of all, the unconditional love we have for each other. Ur, a sweet gangsta, and I love it!”

Brown responded back in her comment section writing, “6 life my heart. U a blessing. This bigga than music love you to da moon n back.”

The Baltimore rapper is known for his raw lyricism and songs that reveal candid details about his life. Last year, he dropped his “Love Letter to My Fans: Part One” project.

They are not the only age-gap couple causing fans to raise their eyebrows online. “Her and Keyshia don’t give af,” wrote one person, referring to singer Keyshia Cole. The “Love” artist recently confirmed she was dating 24-year-old “Your Friends” rapper Hunxho.

42 year old Keyshia Cole confirms relationship with 24 year old rapper Hunxho pic.twitter.com/LzTku5m3Uy — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 16, 2024

Another said, “But yet y’all mad at Draya,” making reference to former “Basketball Wives” star Draya Michelle, who is currently expecting her third pregnancy by 22-year-old Jalen Green. Green is the lead scorer for the Houston Rockets basketball team and potentially has two other children by other women.

To sum everything up, one Instagram commenter said, “I’m convinced the cougars had a convention and made a pact to be unreasonable all 2024.”