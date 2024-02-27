Keyshia Cole Surprises Atlanta Middle Schoolers with Performance of Their Favorite Song, ‘Love,’ and Pandemonium Ensues

Emotional, heartbreak ballads aren’t exclusively for adults. Just ask Keyshia Cole. The R&B singer’s chart-topping hit “Love” has become a sing-along anthem for Gen Z youth and younger.

On Feb. 24, the Grammy nominee surprised a group of students at Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta with a guest appearance, belting out “Love” to a screaming audience of awestruck tweens. Released nearly 20 years ago, the song’s theme of finding true love has a relatability factor that extends far beyond its initial reach — and its popularity with Gen Z shows no sign of slowing down.

Keyshia Cole. (Photo:@keyshiacole/Instagram.)

In the heartwarming video posted by school founder Ron Clark on his official Instagram on Feb.. 25, a young student sings the first few notes of the R&B hit on stage surrounded by his classmates. Clark suddenly interrupts him, saying, “No, you’re not doing it right. Cut the music! Cut the music! I want more depth, more heart, more soul, I want more Keyshia Cole. Sing it like this.”

That was Cole’s cue to join in, and the moment the kids heard her voice, they lost it, erupting in infectious joy. Cole even matched the kids by wearing the school’s signature red hoodie.

A video of the ecstatic students was posted on Twitter over the weekend by the account @AkanButNoJeezyy with the caption “This was so wholesome” — and we couldn’t agree more. It was reposted by Cole and has already racked up nearly two million views. Judging by the comments, it’s a lovefest all around.

This was so wholesome 🥹 pic.twitter.com/xnIeYdYaLa — Akan Thee Doll, Esq. 💜🇳🇬⚖️ (@AkanButNoJeezyy) February 25, 2024

One fan wrote,” I just had an ugly cry, touch(ed) my soul.”

“It’s still wild to me that this generation’s kids connect with (this) song so much. Of all the R&B bangers of that era, THIS is the one they brought back. Hearing this really brings back some nice memories,” another replied.

The lyrics reflect Cole’s personal ups and downs in her search for true love — feelings adolescents can relate to. “Love” has also been featured in popular animated parodies of “Star Wars” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” — perhaps the real reason why Gen Z is connecting with such an “oldie.”

Back in October, a video shared on TikTok went viral showing middle school kids in San Jose, California, passionately singing to “Love” at a school dance. Another video from a homecoming dance surfaced around that time, documenting the same phenomenon: Gen Z can’t get enough of this Billboard hit — one that topped the charts before they were even born.

Ron Clark Academy — the scene of the latest video — is a nonprofit middle school known for its non-traditional teaching methods. Notably, it’s a rare “demonstration” school. This means educators from all over the country visit the academy to learn best practices in teaching; the school has welcomed more than 100,000 superintendents, administrators, and teachers in its 116 years to inspire better ways of engaging students. We can only hope this turns into a trend and famous singers will be popping into middle schools across the country.