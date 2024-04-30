‘He In The Hall Of Fame Of Finesse’: Gilbert Arenas Slammed for Swapping Ex-Fiancée Laura Govan’s Engagement Ring With a Fake After He Called Amanda Seales’ Intelligence a ‘Flaw’

Gilbert Arenas has a “diabolical” past when it comes to love and relationships.

The former Memphis Grizzlies point guard’s personal life has been dredged into the spotlight again as social media users sound off on the scandalous way he duped his ex-fiancée, Laura Govan, into accepting a fake engagement ring.

The couple, who share four children, dated for over a decade from 2002 through 2014. Arenas proposed to the “Basketball Wives LA” alumna in 2008. The massive diamond-encrusted ring had a reported valuation of $1 million, according to court documents Laura filed, accusing her ex of forcibly taking back the ring after the breakup.

Gilbert Arenas (left) is being slammed for the “petty” way he tricked his ex Laura Govan (right) by swapping her to a fake engagement ring at the same as his comments about Amanda Seales for being too smart for a good man are circulating. (Photos: No.chill.gil/Instagram; Lauramgovan/Instagram.)

In a previous interview, Arenas admitted that following a 2011 breakup, he had a fake version of the ring made. When they reconnected and began “playing house,” he kept the thought of switching out the bling, which he claimed actually cost $400,000, in the back of his mind.

When their romance soured, he did just that. He claimed she only realized that the ring she possessed was not the one he initially gifted her once they were locked into a custody battle. She eventually sued him, claiming that she was owed profits from the alleged sale of the engagement ring.

Arenas publicly hit back at her allegations in an Instagram post, where he wrote, “When u have a million dollar ring made you also have a fake one made JUST incase s—t doesn’t workout…lets say s—t didn’t workout and she has the fake one…no need to forcefully take a ring back if its been sitting in a safe this whole time smdh..Why sell it when I can pass it down too my kids.”

The case was dismissed in 2016 after Govan and her attorney missed multiple court dates. However, the resurfaced story has people raising an eyebrow at the retired NBA player once more.

“Nah he in the hall of fame of finesse,” wrote one person when 50 Cent shared a post about the matter. Someone else dubbed Arenas the “CEO of City Boyz.” Plenty of others instead left comments such as “He so petty…..why buy a 400k ring if your u really didn’t want her to have that in the first place.”

The entire ordeal has been a laughing matter for Arenas, quite literally, as he has found the bait-and-switch moves comical in the past. However, his name has been prominent recently because of his controversial remarks regarding Amanda Seales’ intelligence being a double-edged sword, making it impossible for her to find an equal mate.

The conversation regarding the “Insecure” actress was broached on the “Nightcap” podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson following Sharpe’s interview with her on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

Gilbert Arenas shares his theory with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco on why he believes Amanda Seales is single at 42 years old, and explains why her educational background can be viewed as flaws by some men.



(🎥@NightcapShow_ ) pic.twitter.com/wAlz3L7T1z — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 25, 2024

When Johnson suggested Seales was a “great catch,” Arenas quipped, “Nah, that sounds like some flaws,” regarding her intelligence and need for a man of similar intellect. “There’s a standard of a man that she’s looking for. If it’s not on the same educational level of her, she’s going to look down on him, and the problem with that is if they’re more educated than her, then they talking down to her. So these are the type of women that typically will be single,” he explained.

His commentary made its way back to the Columbia University graduate, who, during an Instagram Live, was baffled as to why he was even speaking on her. “That’s an unfortunate statement to make. … I don’t even know what that’s attempting to say about men,” said Seales.

In the end, she noted that a good man will find her and that she is currently talking to someone.