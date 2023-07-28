‘Take Your Time Mama’: Fans Send Support to Eva Marcille After She Announces Plans to Step Away from Social Media Following Split from Her Estranged Husband and Remarks About Her ‘Thin’ Appearance 

Eva Marcille recently sparked concern online after announcing that she’s stepping away from social media.

The “America’s Next Top Model” cycle three winner made the announcement via Instagram on Sunday, July 23. Marcille first shared a selfie of herself smizing into the camera and then informed her five million followers, “Gonna log off of social for a while. I’ll be back to the ‘Gram later. I’m ok, just need a break.”

Eva Marcille announces that she will be taking a social media break. (Pictured: @evamarcille/Instagram)

Her post received more than 50,700 likes with over 2,100 comments, mostly from worried fans who sent support Marcille’s way.

“Everybody needs a break every once in a while. Take your time, relax, breathe, pray, get your joy back!”



“We Love you sis, and will be awaiting your return. Social media breaks are needed for the mind, body, and soul.”

“Take your time momma, we all can use a break from social especially when we are going through. A peace of mind is ‘PRICELESS.’”



Marcille is currently going through a divorce from her husband of nearly five years, Michael T. Sterling. The couple share two children biologically: 5-year-old Michael Sterling Jr. and 3-year-old Maverick Sterling.

The “All the Queen’s Men” actress also has a 9-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. However, in 2020, her lawyer husband adopted the child as his own.

News surrounding their separation came on March 23, with Marcille stating that they were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.” A few months after the announcement, news surfaced that Sterling had been accused of causing an accident while reportedly driving under the influence.

Though Sterling has adamantly denied these claims, it was recently reported that he received a misdemeanor charge for the incident and was also hit with a civil suit from the plaintiffs.

Once news about his case made headlines, many social media users inferred this to be the reason for their divorce. The sole reason as to why the estranged couple is splitting up has not yet been disclosed publicly.

Just saw a pic of Eva Marcille from the BET Awards and I genuinely hope she’s okay. I hate how cruel the comments be about people losing weight. They could be sick, it could be stress. Crazy. — Quanni (@brwnsugar_spice) June 27, 2023

In addition to the divorce, Marcille started receiving negative attention online after fans noticed her seemingly thinner appearance. Many commenters under her most recent photos zoomed in on her weight, expressing their concern for the model’s health.