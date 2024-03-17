Simon Guobadia Hits Back at Porsha Williams After She Takes Off Her Wedding Ring Amid Messy Divorce: ‘Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes’

Porsha Williams, who is currently in the midst of a divorce from her husband Simon Guobadia, was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills with her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast mate Shamea Morton.

The two appear to be sitting pretty and smiling for the paparazzi in a post that Williams shared online. Online is also where Simon shared yet another cryptic post after social media users noticed Williams had officially taken off her ring.

Simon Guobadia reacts after Porsha Williams threatens to speak her truth following allegations deportation and fraud allegations. (Photos: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram, @porsha4real/Instagram)

Williams shared an array of stunning photos of herself wearing a cute yellow top and matching cargo pants, while Morton sported a Gucci blouse.

“L.A. is life,” she began in her caption where she tagged Morton and shared emojis of two lemons and a yellow heart. She also used the #Bestie #LivingLifeLikeItsGolden #BeverlyHills.

Observers of the images were quick to comment on how the Dish Nation host seemed to be getting her groove back well before a judge could dissolve her union with the businessman she once believed to be her Nigerian king.

Others believe the “Porsha Family Matters” star is putting on a façade to make people think she’s happy when she’s truly not.

“Oh, she’s bothered … trust and believe,” one person wrote after looking at her pictures. Another said, “It look forced, she just needs to get off the internet and go heal respectfully.”

Williams can be seen wearing her ring in a post she shared while getting her hair done just five days earlier. Suggesting their divorce is “fake,” one person said, “Yeah…I’m feeling like the whole marriage was a sham. It’s giving fake.”

A few of the remarks referenced another headline that involved the granddaughter of civil rights leader Hosea Williams.

“I believe Nene,” one said. “Porsha is Loyal to nobody but herself, not even that girl she posting,” as another said, “That’s a snake move because she was just chilling with Nene in Dubai. Wow!”

After pictures of Williams without her ring went viral, her other former cast mate Nene Leakes took to social media to share with the public that Williams quit an acting gig opposite the former Broadway star.

Leakes said that she was told the reason why Williams didn’t want to work with her was because she didn’t reach out to her after news of her divorce filing from Guobadia hit the web. The 56-year-old said her on-again, off-again friend didn’t understand how her actions could have impacted Leakes’ career.

Leakes has not commented since her remarks, but Williams’ ex did, and many think he’s responding to her hanging out without her ring on.

Shortly after The Shade Room posted her pictures of Williams without her band, Guobadia took to his Instagram Stories and posted, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”

Simon Guobadia issues cryptic statement. (Photo: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram Story)

Fans were not feeling Guobadia either for what they believed was a potshot at his wife.

“You can always tell the problem men cause they be all over social media tryna play victim and act unbothered. Telltale sign,” one said.

Another person wrote, “Somebody come get yall messy uncle.”

Porsha has finally UNFOLLOWED Simon Guobadia on Instagram. Simon unfollowed first and started posting erratically 🤣 i guess the separation is bitter!

…#realhousewivesofatlanta #bravotv #PorshaWilliams #RHOA #RealityTV pic.twitter.com/jbOlmuYsq3 — 🩷💜♥️ Real Housewives Chat 💛💚💙 (@rosachats) March 12, 2024

Williams and Guobadia are having one of the nastiest divorces in the Bravo franchise’s history. Accusations have been swirling over the last month regarding finances, immigration, and infidelity, but there’s no word on how long this divorce will take.

Both parties have posted pictures and videos presenting themselves having thriving lives.

Guobadia has shared clips of a new property he has acquired and of himself on vacation, where people have speculated he was out with fitness influencer Jenelle Salazar, also known as Get Bodied by J. He also recently posted pics from his trips to Miami and Panama City. His most recent post features a video of his accolades, including his college degree, flowers, awards he had won in Atlanta in 2007-2011



On the other hand, Williams is showing dates out with her friends, new business ventures, workouts in her slippers, and happy affirmations.

However, the undercurrent behind the scenes is said to be getting nastier and nastier. Fans are tuning in to the social media drama and hoping that the details will all unfold on the next season of the hit Bravo show.