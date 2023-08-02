‘Broadway Put Her on a Stage’: T.I. and Tiny’s Daughter Heiress Impresses Fans with Her Vocal Skills After Singing In Front of Packed Crowd

T.I. and Tiny Harris‘ daughter Heiress Harris has wowed fans again with another video of the 7-year-old belting her heart out.

Her mother shared an Instagram video of her singing “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” during what appears to be a showcase called “Industry Summer Showcase Bootcamp.”

The little star wore a black sequined jacket paired with blue jeans as she took to the stage and left no crumbs. She sounded fabulous as she sang the popular tune.

Tiny shared a second clip that shows an adorable Heiress acting in a skit as she looked through clothes in a bag. She thanked the media and management company AGI Entertainment, who produced the showcase, for helping prepare her daughter for her performance.

Heiress Harris, Tiny Harris and T.I. Harris (Photo:@heiressdharris/Instagram.)

“Always a proud moment seeing my lil mama @heiressdharris do her thang. She did a song & a skit!! Of course mama loved every min of it!!” the Xscape singer captioned the post. “Thank you at everyone at @agientertainmentofficial for taking out their time to build & make future stars!! #HeiressHarris #Agi #StarInTheMaking.”

Fans loved the video and reacted in the comments section of a post shared by The Shade Room. One fan replied, “I love this! Baby girl is going to be a force. Shout out to her parents.”

“Broadway, put her on a stage,” added one.

“A STAR … do you hear me?”

“Yes go heiress. She can sing can’t wait to hear her kids album. And do a kids tour.”

Fans have been fawning over Heiress’ cuteness and her vocals since she was a toddler singing songs from Xscape with her mother or her sister Zonnique.

She may be the youngest of seven siblings but many have deemed her as a star in the making. In July 2022, the young entertainer wowed her parents and a small crowd when she sang “Who’s Lovin’ You?” by the Jackson 5 for her mother’s birthday.

Cuteness Overload 💕 Tiny Harris received the best birthday gift of all today as she was blown away with her 5 year old daughter Heiress Harris vocals 💖 pic.twitter.com/quxZvdIry5 — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) July 14, 2022

Tiny shared a clip of her daughter and noted that she’d been going to acting school.

Earlier this year, Heiress sang a cover of Rihanna’s Oscar-nominated song “Rise Up” from the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Fans enjoyed the way she sang the chorus and added her own signature twist to runs in the verse.

It sure looks like those lessons at AGI are paying off, and fans can’t wait to see what Heiress does next.