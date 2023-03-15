‘He Looks More Like T.I. Than T.I.’: T.I.’s Fans Do a Double Take After Watching His Oldest Son Messiah Sing Rock Music and Play the Guitar

Out of all of Clifford “T.I.” Harris’ children, fans are sure his oldest son, Messiah Harris, resembles him the most.

The 23-year-old showed the world his old soul after uploading a video of himself covering Supertramp’s famous song “Give a Little Bit” as he played the guitar.

Messiah Harris’ new video has fans doing a double take (Pictured: @buddyred/Instagram)

His cover received over 82,000 views on TikTok and was obtained by Hollywood Unlocked, which re-uploaded it to their Instagram page.

Several fans swarmed the comments section to acknowledge how much Harris resembles his Grammy Award-winning father.

“Lord I thought that was TI he looks more like TI than TI”



“So that’s not a throwback video of Tip? Messiah definitely his twin”

A few fans also praised the young adult for finding his own sound in the music industry instead of following in his father’s footsteps as a Southern rapper.

“I respect this cuz in a world where everyone just wants to be a rapper, he’s a true musician back in the 80s n 90s,” one comment read.

The person continued, “you really had to learn how to play instruments that’s why most of the music you hear today is sampled from back then they was really cooking up organic music 1 of 1 now there is less musicians so you see less of that. Salute to this brother.”

Another fan wrote, “we need more of this! I’m tired of hearing about percs and sliding on opps!! Like damn kids, how many ways and times can you kill somebody in a song!!!”

A few months ago, Harris introduced the world to his stage name, “Buddy Red,” while making his performance debut as a blues singer at Vinyl at Center Stage Atlanta.

Harris successfully captured the crowd with his electric guitar and raspy voice while singing his second single, “When I Dream.”

The song, per Harris, is “meant to sound like the bedtime stories your mother and father used to read you.”

T.I. featuring his son Domani on the song "Family Connect" produced by his other son Messiah Harris.



Hip Hop is a family affair in the Harris household.pic.twitter.com/D2BzHNnz5E — Old Head Energy (@Cheamane) March 20, 2022

Fans can see Harris’ love for music grow throughout his time on the VH1 reality show, “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.” In 2019, the “Whatever You Like” rapper gave his son advice on how to break into the music industry.

“When I was coming up, I had to get up, get out and create opportunities to get in rooms, make people see why I should be where everyone else is,” T.I. said.

The Atlanta native and rapper shares his son with ex-girlfriend, LaShon Dixon. The two embarked on a six-year relationship and also share a 21-year-old son, Domani Harris.

Domani has made a name for himself in the music industry as a rap artist and recently revealed that he is currently preparing for his first official tour.