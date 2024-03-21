Chris Brown Fans Outraged at the Hypocrisy of Dr. Dre Receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor as R&B Star Remains Uninvited to Hollywood’s Biggest Events

Chris Brown fans are baffled as to why he has not been absolved of his rap sheet of problematic behavior while other celebrities with a history of similar transgressions continue to be celebrated.

Brown’s supporters, calling out Hollywood’s ability to look the other way, showed up en masse in the comment sections of posts congratulating Dr. Dre for being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 19. The megaproducer is the 2,775th individual to receive recognition for his music career, which spans three decades, as well as his business ventures, such as Beats by Dre.

Chris Brown has yet to publicly be forgiven for past assault case as Dr. Dre continues to receive Hollywood accolades and Grammy Awards. (Photos by Joseph Okpako/WireImage; Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

He was glowingly described as the “greatest partner, friend, ally you could possibly have” by business partner and music executive Jimmy Iovine, who spoke at the event alongside Snoop Dogg.

In a press release, Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said Dre has “left an indelible mark on popular culture … It is with great pride that we honor his incredible career and extraordinary impact by awarding him a star on the Walk of Fame.”

But for those keeping score, he has also left a mark on women in hip-hop. Singer Michel’le, with whom the Compton native shares a son named Marcel Young, has spoken with candor about the abusive six-year relationship they had during the late ’80s and early ’90s. During a 2015 “Breakfast Club” interview, she claimed his violent outbursts left her with a broken nose, black eyes, and five cracked ribs.

Michel’le BEEN dragged thru the entire MUD. She told her story multiple times, Dr Dre STILL haven’t apologized for beating her. It’s been over 30+yrs & the music industry still overlook he’s a woman beater behind closed doors https://t.co/D2DbxAbIci pic.twitter.com/4ecwQv8XTC — July 19 (@212Lexus) April 18, 2023

Additionally, in an Elle interview the following year, in 2016, Michel’le said, “The beatings, the beatings were so normal to me. The abuse was just routine. I didn’t wake up the next day and say, ‘Dre, why did you hit me?’ We never talked about it the next day.” She even noted that after the first incident they cried together, in what she thinks was a moment of him experiencing remorse for his actions. However, the guilt was short-lived, as she alleged more beatings took place.

That same year, the “Turn Off the Lights” singer told her story of being romantically involved with him as well as making a name for herself as a songwriter and artist in the Lifetime movie “Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le.” She also shares a daughter, Bailei Knight, with the Death Row Records co-founder. At the time, the founding N.W.A. member had not apologized for the abuse, according to Michel’le.

Allegations of Dre physically harming women also include veteran journalist Dee Barnes. Her recollection of being brutalized by him at a 1991 party in Hollywood was the result of his ego being activated by an episode of “Pump It Up,” that aired back-to-back interviews of him and Ice Cube, whom he was feuding with at the time.

Barnes said she attempted to defuse Dre’s rage by explaining she did not have a say in how the segments were presented.

“He picked me up by my hair and my ear and smashed my face and body into the wall…next thing I know, I’m down on the ground and he’s kicking me in the ribs and stomach and stomping on my fingers,” she alleged. She tried to seek refuge in the women’s bathroom, but it wasn’t a strong enough barrier. “He burst through the door and started bashing me in the back of my head.” He was placed on probation for two years after pleading no contest the assault and battery charges.

The iconic West Coast hip-hop figure made an effort of sorts to atone for the claims and reshape the narratives about his presence in the industry when he issued a public apology in The New York Times in 2015. He failed to mention his ex and Barnes by their names.

He said he was a young man who was in over his head, with no structure, and drinking too much. “However, none of this is an excuse for what I did,” stated Dre. “I’m doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again. I apologize to the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.”

Here, @DawnRichard uses my @RollingStone interview with hip-hop journalist Dee Barnes as a starting point in their own moving conversation about the uneven applications of grace towards Dr. Dre and Dee after the famed rapper and producer attacked her. pic.twitter.com/PqVbhpWFXK — Mankaprr (@Mankaprr) August 3, 2023

At the time, Dre was married to his wife, Nicole Young, and “Straight Out of Compton,” the biographical depiction of the N.W.A story, had just been released. The film does not mention Michel’le, despite her being an active part of his life during that era of his career.

In 2021, he and Young’s messy divorce, which included her claiming he was abusive and held a gun to her head on two separate occasions, ended with a $100 million settlement. They share two children, a son named Truice and a daughter named Truly. He also has six more children from previous relationships.

The transgressions have done little, if any, damage to his reputation, as he is a celebrated pillar of entertainment. In 2023, he was presented with a prestigious award named in his honor by the Recording Academy, the Global Impact Award. He became an Emmy winner alongside Snoop, 50 Cent, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar in 2022 for their Super Bowl halftime show performance.

They won't let chris brown perform at the super bowl smh pic.twitter.com/DTJF7gltMk — JAY GLO (@Treajon_Jc) February 13, 2023

And in 2013, Dre and Iovine founded the Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation on the campus of the University of Southern California with a $70 million endowment. All these feats present him as a changed and influential man whose abusive past is a distant memory.

That glaring double standard has seemingly hindered Brown from recovering his image and is all too obvious to his fans. “Dr. Dre really beat up Dee Barnes and other women and everyone seem to forget that but Chris Brown will forever be reminded of what he did and lose opportunities because of it,” tweeted one supporter.

But Chris brown can’t even play in a celebrity game this nigga Dr Dre done whooped multiple women https://t.co/VFSUjlZt5T — T-Ray (@T1Ray0) March 20, 2024

The “Sensational” artist has been outspoken in sharing that he feels he has been continually been paying for the domestic violence incident in which he and Rihanna were involved on the night of the Grammys in 2009.

“If y’all still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old please kiss my whole entire a–,” he said in a February Instagram Story post. Both parties struck each other, with the songstress suffering the most visible injuries.

Brown was sentenced to five years of probation and 1,400 hours of community service for the felony assault conviction. In his public apology, he stated, “What I did was inexcusable…I have told Rihanna countless times, and I’m telling you today, that I am truly, truly sorry that I wasn’t able to handle the situation differently and better.”

Another X user said, “Dr. Dre really beat the s—t out of women & nobody cared. He got a honorary Grammy Award & Walk of Fame star 2023/2024 Chris Brown is still considered A bad person & Blackballed the picking & choosing with Hollywood.”

While Dre has continued to move seamlessly through rooms of his peers, Brown has not made a Grammy appearance since 2012. And in 2022, his Michael Jackson tribute was cut at the last minute from the American Music Awards. Dick Clark Productions later said they were unable to “align on the performance, to not fault of Chris Brown.”

A third person commented, “But Chris Brown can’t even play in a celebrity game this n—ga Dr Dre done whooped multiple women.” Last month, he claimed an invitation to play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was rescinded because sponsors had concerns over his bad boy image. “At this point, I’m sick of people bothering me, and I’m tired of living in the f—king past,” he wrote in a since-deleted post.

Being mad at the NBA but not Chris Brown for his actions is crazy. Y’all act like it was just the Rihanna incident Karrueche was granted a whole restraining order. Using MLK to defend a colorist, homophobic & abusive man is l insane. Y’all are pathetic😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ILzjYN4GSJ https://t.co/WhRyGJvMG5 — BRVKFASTCLUB (@BreakfastClubCM) February 18, 2024

Moreover, naysayers have also expressed issues with his past of allegedly abusing, harassing, and stalking his ex-girlfriend, Karruche Tran, shattering his mother’s windshield after a 2013 argument, and various other incidents of aggression.

Most recently, the 34-year-old father of three suffered another blow to his reputation when it was rumored that he, or a member of his crew, struck Usher at a party ahead of their May 2023 “Lovers & Friends Festival” performances. The “Good Good” crooner downplayed the speculation in an interview following his Super Bowl performance.

While stating they are not at odds, Usher also admitted “that man” was not among the big names he extended an invitation to join him on stage. They two share the massive hit “New Flame.” Regardless of any perceived slight, Brown remains focused on his craft and the unwavering support of his fans.