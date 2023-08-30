Michel’le’s Bizarre Behavior During Recent Performance Has Fans Speculating She Was Intoxicated, Singer Responds

Michel’le says all is well after fans suggested that the ’90s singer was inebriated during a recent performance.

The “Something In My Heart” singer performed at the Jazz On The Water Festival in Stockton, California, on Saturday, Aug. 26. In footage shared online, Michel’le can be seen stumbling on stage, fixing her hair, and struggling to sing one of her songs.

In a TikTok video shared by @billyrayvalentine7, an unknown voice can be heard accusing the singer of being “high, drunk, all of it.”

Due to Michel’le’s troubling behavior, many individuals voiced their concerns online and sent prayers her way. It appeared as if the Grammy-nominated artist caught wind of folks’ worry, for she shared a post to seemingly ease any concern.

“I wanna thank everyone of you who was concerned, or have inquired about my well-being. I am FINE, and looking forward to my next show. Blessings & love to you all. #Inevergiveup #yallknowimafighter,” her post read. She then added a red heart emoji as her caption.

Michel’le’s post was shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where a few individuals don’t seem to be fully convinced by her response.

“Yea the alcohol wore off (I’m FINE). Just say you sorry! SMH.”

“Auntieeeeeee ion think you fine but i’m glad you feel okay.”

“She definitely had a couple drunks.”

There were also a few commenters who decided to remind folks of Michel’le’s traumatic past with abusive partners and addiction, urging everyone to be kinder to the singer.

“For the last 20 years she’s watched her abusers be famous and make money. Joke about beating her. She can have one bad performance d–m.”

“She has been through a lot so I’m definitely praying for her and any female on this post making jokes about her need a reality check ain’t nothing funny about what this woman has been through or possibly still healing through prayers and well wishes Michel’le.”

Michel’le has been open about the physical abuse she reportedly suffered during her past relationships with Dr. Dre and Suge Knight. The California native and the “Still D.R.E” rapper were together for six years and share one child, Marcel Young.

According to Michel’le, Dre raised his hand to her multiple times and allegedly broke her nose at one point. The abuse caused her to turn to alcohol and use prescription drugs as a source of solace.

However, she soon found comfort in the former Death Row Records CEO. The two eventually married in 1999 while Knight was locked up and welcomed a daughter together, Bailei Knight.

Six years later, Michel’le filed for divorce from Knight but learned that their marriage was never valid because he was still married to his ex-wife, Sharitha Knight.

Michel’le has claimed Knight hit her and dislocated her jaw, although she described this as an isolated incident.

Her journey of love, loss, and pain was shared with viewers in 2016 in the Lifetime movie biopic “Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge, & Michel’le.” The drama followed the 2015 release of the movie, “Straight Outta Compton,” about N.W.A.

After the trailer for Michel’le’s movie dropped, Dre threatened to take Sony Pictures to court over the movie’s depiction of him as an abuser.

Though Dre has disputed any claims of abusive behavior, he previously apologized to all “the women I’ve hurt” in a 2015 New York Times piece.