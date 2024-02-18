 Chris Brown Slams Ruffles Sponsor for Trying to ‘Save Face’ After Claiming They Had Him Yanked from NBA Celebrity All-Star Game Roster Over Past Controversies

R&B star Chris Brown says he will not participate in any of this weekend’s NBA All-Star activities because his participation in Friday’s celebrity game was revoked. The singer claims he was disinvited from playing on one team after the game’s major sponsors seemingly took issue with his controversial past.

The NBA All-Star Weekend for 2024 began on Friday, Feb. 16, with Indianapolis as the host city. Among the weekend’s highlights are typically the three-point shooting contest, the dunk contest, and the celebrity game, which was played on Friday. Brown claims email screenshots he shared on his Instagram Story on Saturday morning show he was initially scheduled to play in the NBA ESPN All-Star Celebrity Game.

The screenshot shows an email from a Keith Fernandez, who expressed that the NBA was “thrilled” to have him be a part of the weekend and noted details like the date, time, and location.

Chris Brown (center) shares an email (left) he claims shows he was initially invited to play in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, then he claims he was uninvited via phone call (right). (Photos: @chrisbrownofficial/Instagram; Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

In the email, Fernandez was also proposing to connect him with Holly Cislo, the talent manager for Lucas Oil Stadium, the All-Star Weekend venue. He was detailed in the exchange, sharing that Cislo would facilitate his credentials, ticketing, and hospitality.

“It is our goal to make your experience as smooth and seamless as possible,” the event planner wrote, adding that he needed his headshot and bio for the press team.

A second email revealed mocks-up images of each team’s jersey including Breezy, who was expected to play on Lil Wayne’s team. Wayne was an assistant coach on the team coached by ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, whose counterpart on the opposing team was Smith’s “First Take” co-host Shannon Sharpe and 50 Cent on the assist.

However, the “Run It” singer also posted that he would not be playing for reasons beyond his control.

“I was asked by the NBA to play in the all star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do IT because of their sponsors like RUFFLES. At this point I’m sick of people bothering me and I’m tired of living in the fucking past. I posted the emails so yall could see. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit court side… not f—king happening,” he wrote on Instagram.

He followed up that post with “I only go where I’m appreciated.”

Several Black influencers spoke out about Brown’s invitation being rescinded, questioning

Social activist Tamika Mallory wrote on social media, “On this issue… brands have every right to choose who they do or don’t want to work with in situations surrounding domestic violence, sexual assault, etc etc…”

“I have questions for our community … especially our women,” she continued, “Does there come a point when a young person who did something wrong gets to move forward or do we hold them to their actions forever?”

Mallory continued asking more “rhetorical questions” to spark a “bigger” conversation.

“Does it matter that Rihanna, the victim, moved on? Should we pick up the ball and run with it? Is there something Chris Brown should be doing or should have done to earn back the respect of the people? How should we talk to young people about redemption or the absence of such?”

Nick Cannon also weighed in, saying, “As black me we are villainized for eternity in the system’s eyes. They only wish to befriend us when they believe they can make a profit.”

Some people on social media called for a boycott of Ruffles.

Soooo we boycotting Ruffles? — Chris Brown’s Thigh Tatt 💋 (@OMGitsChizzle) February 17, 2024

Many social media users and profiles suggested that the NBA, award shows, and other corporations keep the same energy with other artists who have also dealt with domestic or violent crimes as they have with Brown.

“Dr dre has a whole award named after him but chris brown can’t play a f—king basketball game because ruffles said he can’t. This has to stop, how many more years this dude has to live before he has the chance to be great?” one X user wrote.

Dr. Dre introduced the Global Impact Grammy Award in 2023, which Jay-Z won as a recipient this year. He previously blamed heavy drinking and life circumstances on his physically abusive past, as noted in the HBO docuseries “The Defiant Ones” of how he assaulted journalist Dee Barnes. Other acts of his volatile behavior and abuse include assaults on his singer Michel’le, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his sixth child.

15 years later and Chris Brown is the only celebrity still being judged and black balled for his mistakes. Chris Brown was supposed to play in the all star celebrity game. They changed their mind because of sponsors like Ruffles. Ruffles is the same company that allowed Charles… pic.twitter.com/zJrMqd353C — Daphne (@celebriD) February 17, 2024

Others wondered why something Brown did 15 years ago is still impacting him today.

While many are focusing on the headline-grabbing assault of his then-girlfriend Rihanna, hours before the 2009 Grammy Awards, the “ANTI” singer has expressed that she forgave him and the two have greeted each other at award shows and outings in the years after.

For his actions, a judge sentenced Brown to five years of probation, ordered him to complete 180 days of community service, and ordered to attend anti-domestic violence counseling. But there have been many more accusations of domestic violence with the singer.

In 2017, a judge approved a restraining order requested by Brown’s former girlfriend and model, Karrueche Tran. She alleged that Brown had threatened her life.

The next year he was used by an unidentified woman for sexual assault, where she claimed in the lawsuit, that he used “drugs, alcohol, threats and the presence of guns to intimidate, coerce and force unwilling female guests to perform sexual acts.” This lawsuit was dismissed in 2020 and settled out of court.

Two years later, in 2019, authorities in Paris detained the singer over allegations of sexual assault. A woman alleged aggravated rape and drug infraction, but the star was released without any charges being brought against him. Brown later filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman.

In 2021, Brown was accused of hitting a woman in the back of her head at his house. The next year, in 2022, he was sued by a woman who alleged in a $20 million lawsuit that he drugged and raped her on Dec. 30, 2020, on a yacht in Miami, this case was dismissed also.

The NBA has not issued a statement about Brown’s claim he was pulled from the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. However, Ruffles did.

The chip company took to Twitter, denying it got Brown kicked off the team, saying, “Ruffles sponsored last night’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, however we did not have any involvement in, nor visibility to, any player decisions or celebrity invite discussions.”

The “Loyal” hitmaker turned his attention from the NBA to Ruffles and blasted them, claiming they are now trying to backpedal on their decision.

Chris Brown further slams Ruffles for trying to “save face” after he claims the company for contributing to him being yanked from NBA Celebrity All-Star Celebrity Game roster. @chrisbrownofficial/Instagram

@Ruffles,” he began with five blue ball cap emojis. “I guess yall tryna save face now! Stand on business. Don’t try to make it look like I’m tripping. You and the NBA representative know exactly what y’all are doing?”

Brown further added his belief that the chip company only responded after being bombarded by remarks from his Breezy fan base.

Adding, “Y’all know damn well I ain’t lying because I never be on this type of time.”

But Ruffles is not the first company to part ways with an event connected to Brown. In 2013, he was announced as a performer for a Canadian show during the Energy Rush concert series’ stop in Halifax, Nova Scotia. A petition was launched to remove him as headliner and four sponsors pulled their support after finding out his name was on the bill.

Back in 2022, the American Music Awards abruptly canceled Brown’s performance, which included a tribute to late pop icon and legend Michael Jackson.