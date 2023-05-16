‘At This Point Just Send a Group Text’: Nick Cannon Reveals He ‘Mixed Up’ the Mother’s Day Cards for the Six Moms of His 12 Children

Nick Cannon planned a sweet gesture for the mothers of his 12 children for Mother’s Day, but things went terribly wrong when he mixed up their gifts.

Nick Cannon attends Hip Hop Health: Mind Over Music on April 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

The TV personality spoke about the untimely incident on Monday’s episode of his radio show, “The Daily Cannon,” with his co-hosts Mason Moussette, Courtney Bee Bledsoe, and the mother of three of his children, Abby De La Rosa.

While recounting the situation, Cannon expressed that he intended to personalize his gifts this year with handwritten letters for each of the women.

“I tried my best, I really did.” said the 42-year-old. “But I thought it would be really, really good to you know I could buy whatever, you know..”

Bledsoe quickly interjected, “Okay, going a different route this year.”



After agreeing with his colleague, Cannon continued, “To show people how you really feel, write it down. And I was doing handwritten messages from the heart.”

Seemingly smitten over his attempted action, De La Rosa said, “I love that.”

Bledsoe then asked, “How did you deliver them?” That’s when Cannon revealed his big mistake.

“So, then as I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up,” the father of 12 confessed.

While the majority of those in the room let out gasps and “Ooh’s,” Bledsoe said, “I knew it. I knew he was gonna say that. I knew it, I knew you was gonna say that s–t.”

“The Masked Singer” host then revealed, “When one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama … See if I would have just got some generic s–t that everybody else got that wouldn’t have happened.”



Bledsoe immediately debunked his comment, suggesting that if the businessman had been meticulously focused on which letters were intended for his children’s mothers then the problem would not have occurred.

Nick Cannon says he mixed up Mother's Day cards for his BM's pic.twitter.com/agz52uEhtc — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 16, 2023

Cannon’s recollection of the event was soon obtained by Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram page. Social media users in their comments section not only clowning the “Wild ‘n Out host,” but also coming up with how he should handle gift-giving next Mother’s Day.

“Not mixed them up! At this point just send a group text.”



“Nick reminds me of someone that never was apart of the cool kids in school. Now that he’s an adult he says, and do everything to be cool”



“Does he think he’s cool? This confirms the clown a– persona we all knew he had.”

“Just add them all in a group and send broadcast message. They’ll be fine”

Cannon shares 12 children with six different women. They include 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has three children; 6-year-old Golden, 2-year-old Powerful and 8-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell.

De La Rosa and Cannon have 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion as well as a 6-month-old daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin.

The “Drumline” actor also shares his late son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. The two recently welcomed a now 5-month-old daughter, Halo, together. His list of offspring continues with an 11-month-old son, Legendary, with Bre Tiesi, and an 8-month-old daughter, Onyx Ice, with LaNisha Cole.

Despite the constant backlash he faces for fathering a dozen kids, Cannon recently expressed remaining unbothered by the narratives placed on him.

In a feature for The Los Angeles Times, the entrepreneurial mogul admitted that he’s fully present while spending quality time with his kids although he’s “been villainized” by the public. According to Cannon’s manager, Michael Golden, the Ncredible Entertainment CEO is simply misunderstood.

Regardless of how the public views him, it’s incredibly clear that Cannon moves to the beat of his own drum.