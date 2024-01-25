While many fans were captivated by the on-and-off screen romance between Jamie Foxx and Garcelle Beauvais during the production of the popular ’90s sitcom “The Jamie Foxx Show,” there’s another couple that emerged from the series that might have flown under the radar: Christopher B. and Susan Wood Duncan.

Christopher played opposite Foxx’s lead, Jamie King, as the bougie and occasionally clumsy Braxton P. Hartnabrig, a high-strung concierge at King’s Tower, the hotel where the series was set. By season 3, the writers of the show decided to introduce Braxton’s love interest, Cameron Caldwell — adding a bit of texture to his character.

(L-R) Christopher B. Duncan, Susan Duncan, sons Brock and Myles and daughter, Charlie Ann. (@christopherbduncan/ Instagram)

Unbeknownst to them, this woman would not only become a valuable addition to the cast but also to Christopher’s real life. Now, almost three decades later, the couple is still going strong.

Christopher, 59, took to social media to pay tribute to their love, showcasing a picture of the couple and their three children, sons Miles, 16, and Brock Duncan, 15, and daughter, Charlie Ann Duncan, 18.

“Time flies!” he started his caption, adding, “Some people aren’t aware that my wife, Susan, played the character of Cameron (the GPS gal – Braxton’s girlfriend) on #thejamiefoxxshow. During our 3rd & 4th season, there was talk of the network considering a spin-off based on Braxton & Cameron’s relationship.”

I understand yall know everything already. But I never knew Braxton actually married the GPS girl on Jamie Foxx Show 😭😭 💯 Christopher and Susan Duncan pic.twitter.com/0YFIUPOr8d — Mr. Wholesomething (@footballguy82) January 25, 2024

“Although that didn’t come to fruition, the true gift is that the real life love manifested into a family that means the world to me. Susan and I have been together over 25 years now!” he wrote.

Christopher says thinking about how quickly the 25 years have gone by is “head-spinning.” He says children are “basically young adults,” adding that Brock will be 16 this year.

The post shared pictures of the various “stages of growth over the years” of his family, noting that the first image was the most recent one.

Ironically, all five family members are actors.

Miles and Brock both worked on a short film called “One Day: DHB Acting Studio.” Brock has worked more starring in series like “Hawaii Five-0” and “Cobra Kai,” alongside his dad. Their sister, Charlie Ann, starred as an actor in a short film titled “Bakerloo,” and did voiceover work on a video game called “Smite,” and an animated series, “Animals.”

Mom started her career as a Broadway star, appearing in the 1994 Broadway revival of “Grease.” According to her bio on IMDB, after Broadway, she moved to Los Angeles, where she met her now-husband after appearing on “The Jamie Foxx Show” a series regular as Braxton’s girlfriend. Over the years, she starred in various sitcoms, short films, and independent movies, such as “The Parkers,” “The 12 Dogs of Christmas,” “The Black Hole,” and the mini-series “Dopesick.”

She has not worked in the industry since 2021.

While Christopher worked on the show with Susan for 18 episodes during the third season from 1998 to 1999, he was not single back then. He was still married to his first wife, Judy Duncan. The couple would wait until 2007 before they would tie the knot.

In a 2021 interview promoting his film, “Christmas Dilemma,” Christopher talked about sharing his first winter holiday with Susan in Colorado Springs with his parents, relatives, and friends, in the late 90s.

Christopher stayed on the “Jamie Foxx Show” until the fifth season, leaving in 2000 after filming 100 episodes. While he admits the show put him on the map, he often feels pigeonholed by the iconic role, saying, “People who will always see me as Braxton.”

“If I walk into a room full of let’s say brothers and sisters who are producing this project and I literally hear ‘What’s up Braxton! What’s up man?’ It’s like a wrench in my gut,” he said in a 2021 interview.

Many have wondered why he and Foxx haven’t worked together again since making viewers laugh with their playful banter until Christopher revealed they “don’t stay in touch on some regular basis or whatnot.”

Since then, he has starred in other series and films and series such as “The Elevator,” “General Hospital,” “The First Family,” and recently on Apple TV’s “Swagger.”

While Christopher has not shared about why he left before the final season, he is not shy about doting on the mother of his children and the love of his life.