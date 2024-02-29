K.C. Chiefs Assistant Coach Says Travis Kelce Is a ‘Different Man’ Thanks to Taylor Swift, Credits Pop Star for Helping Team

Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt says Kelce Travis dating “Enchanted” singer Taylor Swift has changed the NFL star. Merritt also said that the duo’s relationship has helped the team.

Kelce and Swift have received a lot of media attention since they began dating last fall, especially after the 34-year-old began supporting the Super Bowl champ at his football games. During an interview with “The Sports Shop With Reese & Kmac,” Merritt spoke highly of the couple and said their relationship has been a positive change for Kelce.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Dave Merritt (L) says Travis Kelce (R) and Taylor Swift (C) dating changed the NFL star and helped the team. (Photo: “Entertainment Tonight” screenshots / YouTube)

Merritt told podcast hosts Erroll Reese, Kevin “K-Mac” McClendon and Pam Thompson Smith that Swift kept things private when she first began attending games.

“When she started to come around, it was privately,” he said. “She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it. But upon meeting her, I felt like she actually added to what it was that we were trying to do.”

Merritt added that many people “were hating the fact” that she was getting so much camera time during the games, but she was now a part of the Chiefs’ family.

“You’re part of our family because you’re now with Travis, so therefore you’re our little sister or you’re whatever it may be, you’re part of family. So what happened, what she actually affected the team in a positive way,” he continued. “It wasn’t a negative way. It was everybody was excited that Travis was happy. So when my player, my brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me. And so, Travis came in there a different man, so she helped us.”

Kelce, also 34, said during a January press conference that he was “having fun” dating the pop star. Although they get a lot of public attention in the media, the NFL player still remains focused on the game.

“I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all, and the biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building,” said Kelce. “You hear the media throughout the year if we’re not having success, you know, maybe throw it out there that I wasn’t focused or that the team isn’t focused on certain things, and if you’re in this building, you know exactly what’s going on.”

Kelce is apparently true to his word, because his team won the Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, and Swift was there to cheer him on.