‘I Remember Being So Embarrassed’: Garcelle Beauvais Reveals She and Jamie Foxx Got Caught Kissing Backstage by Legendary Singer Gladys Knight

Garcelle Beauvais and Jamie Foxx have beaten the off-screen romance allegations for the past 26 years. But, with their undeniable chemistry, there’s no way the two on-screen lovebirds haven’t tried to pursue anything more than just friends when the cameras were finished rolling.

While Beauvais has adamantly expressed platonic love all throughout their friendship, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star finally told fans what they wanted wanted to hear after years of denying any acts of intimacy by revealing she and Foxx did in fact share one kiss backstage before getting caught by legendary soul singer, Gladys Knight.

Garcelle Beauvais, Jaime Foxx. (Photos: @garcelle/Instagram, @iamjaimefoxx/Instagram)

Beauvais is the newest celebrity to be featured on TV One’s “Uncensored: Unscripted” series, and in a 15 second Instagram clip posted by @tvonetv, it showed Beauvais discussing her relationship with her “Jamie Foxx Show” co-star.

“I knew Jamie from ‘In Living Color,’ and our chemistry was through the roof!” She said before dropping details surrounding their secret kiss behind the scenes.

“We did steal a kiss one time backstage. Gladys Knight came around the corner and she saw us, and I remember being so embarrassed, but that was a one-time thing.” Beauvais continued to joke.

Hard core Fancy and Jaime shippers quickly filled up TV One’s comment section by fangirling over Beauvais’ news.

“Omg I didn’t know I needed this!”



“They should’ve been together in real life!”



“Ain’t that much chemistry and only a one time kiss happened!!”

If a kiss has happened behind the scenes what stopped the two from pursuing a real life relationship? In an interview with “Access Hollywood,” Beauvais explained the reason neither one of them attempted to date each other was out of shared respect for their friendship.

“I really feel like had we had something back in the day we wouldn’t be the friends that we are now.”

Back in August the former co-stars reunited for the premiere of Foxx’s latest project, “Day Shift,” and fans began to gush over the pair’s photos shared on Instagram.

Beauvais’ full “Uncensored” episode will air Sunday, Oct. 16, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.