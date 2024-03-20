‘This Ain’t a Country Album’: Beyoncé Hits Back at Racist Critics Who Made Her Feel Unwelcome After Country Music Awards, Teases Collabs That Could Include Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton

Beyoncé has revealed that her next album, “Cowboy Carter,” is a direct response to critics who thought they could gatekeep her from having an impact on the country music genre.

She released the project’s first two singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” in February, renewing critics’ disdain for her exploration into the genre and, for many others, generating excitement over her new sound.

The Houston, Texas, native first stirred backlash for her country dabbling in 2016 when she performed “Daddy Lessons” from her album “Lemonade” with The Chicks, who were then known as The Dixie Chicks, at the Country Music Awards.

The R&B-pop diva was ridiculed by racist individuals who flooded social media posts with comments expressing their hate, causing CMT to delete the video of Beyoncé and The Chicks’ performance.

In a new Instagram post, shared by Beyoncé on March 19, 10 days before the release of “Cowboy Carter,” she wrote that her “hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant.”

The most Grammy-awarded artist then revealed, “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

It is believed that Beyonce is eluding to the backlash from her Country Music Awards performance. One fan on X says that he was in attendance at the awards show and witnessed the racism toward Beyonce firsthand.

“I was at the CMAs the night this happened,” they tweeted. “I’ll never forget when a woman in front of me yelled, ‘Get that Black bi—h off the stage!’ These experiences have happened countless times to numerous Black folks in country music spaces.”

Already, her ninth studio album has been lauded by members of the BeyHive as an act of reclamation, highlighting country music’s history of being curated by the works of overlooked and, in many instances, Black musicians whose legacies have been whitewashed.

“The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work,” she continued. “We deserve to take up all the space! ESPECIALLY the space we create and are kind enough to gift to others,” commented a fan on the post.

Furthermore, the post teased that fans have much to anticipate about the new music, which comes two years after “Renaissance,” the album, but only months after the singer wrapped her world tour for the project. She wrote, “I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound.”

Before concluding her message with a declaration: “This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album. This is Act II, COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!”

The bombshell about special appearances from artists sent some social media users into a tailspin with speculation that Taylor Swift could be among the credits. “I hope Taylor Swift is a writer on Beyoncé’s new album but if Taylor & Bey actually do a song together that’ll be an instant hit!” tweeted one person.

In October, Beyoncé showed her support for Swift when she attended the superstar’s “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Los Angeles film premiere. The singer-songwriter returned the favor when she attended the “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” London premier in December. Another big name mentioned among the guesses is Dolly Parton.

“According to a reliable source, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are collaborations on Beyoncé new album, ‘COWBOY CARTER.’ — Apparently, they will re-recording the classic ‘Jolene’!” claimed an X user.

Last month, the country music icon expressed excitement over news that Beyoncé was set to release a country album. The veteran entertainer has previously been outspoken about her love for the globally recognized star and hopes that one of her classics will get a revamped sound from the “Crazy in Love” artist.

“‘Jolene has been recorded more than any other song that I have ever written. It has been recorded worldwide over 400 times in lots of different languages by lots of different bands. The White Stripes did a wonderful job of it, and many other people. But nobody’s ever had a really big hit record on it. I’ve always hoped somebody might do someday, someone like Beyoncé,” she told Big Issue in 2020.

She reiterated that sentiment in 2022 during a virtual appearance on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” “I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in a just a big way, kind of like how Whitney did my ‘I Will Always Love You,’ that would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does do ‘Jolene,” said Parton.

And in early March, Parton told Knox News, “I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that. I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

There are also notable Black artists and musicians already on the country music scene who may have secured appearances on the album too. Already, Beyoncé has made history with the effort as the first Black woman to snag the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em.”