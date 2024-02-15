Tina Knowles’ Ice-Cold Stare Wards Off Paparazzi Swarming Beyoncé as Family Supports Solange’s Son Julez’s Luar Runway Model Debut

Beyoncé has been a top-notch star since the Destiny’s Child single “No, No, No,” charted on Billboard in 1997, when she was 16 years old. Still, almost three decades later, her mom, Tina Knowles, is not a fan of paparazzi swarming her first-born daughter when she goes out in public.

(Photo: (Left to Right) Solange, her son, Juelz, designer Raul Lopez, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé, and their cousin, Angela Beyince. (Photo: @mstinaknowles/Instagram)

The Knowles family attended the Luar fashion show in the Bushwick district of Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, to show their support for Mama Tina’s eldest grandchild, Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr.

Luar is an emerging brand that was established in 2021 by designer Raul Lopez. The Brooklyn designer popped onto many people’s radars after being named a finalist for the LVMH Prize in 2023 and receiving recognition in Time magazine’s “Next 100” List in 2022.

Lopez tapped Solange’s 19-year-old son to be a part of his New York Fashion Week show, and most likely did not anticipate that the crowd would go that wild seeing his model’s celebrity aunt.

While Lopez is likely pleased that his brand is buzzing on all the media platforms and going viral on social media, even he would admit people are talking for the wrong reasons.

Bey was in the house and all the attention was on her.

The “16 Carriages” singer wore a dazzling silver/white blazer dress with matching thigh-high boots. She also rocked a silver cowboy hat and one of his iridescent Luar tote bags. Next to Beyoncé was her mother, while her sister, Julez’s mother Solange sat down the row next to Christopher John Rodgers, another designer.

Despite all the luminaries in the house, people clamored to get a shot of Beyoncé.

No one was more upset that the fans and photographers were snapping pictures of the star than her mother.

Video captured just how displeased the Knowles matriarch was. Mama Tina posted her frustration on her Instagram, writing, “When people are pushing and shoving and you ask them to stop tripping with your eyes.”

Tina Knowles comments on paparazzi clamor at Julez’s fashion show. (Photo: @mstinaknowles/Instagram)

As the clip was shared, some of the Beyhive put the word out to those members who could not contain themselves that the Queen Bee, Ms. Knowles, was not happy.

“That black mom look. Mama Tina was PISSED w all those cameras on her face,” one X user wrote.

“Oh mama tina looks so mad. As she should with all those cameras in her face,” another tweet read.

oh mama tina looks so mad. As she should with all those cameras in her face https://t.co/OK1Xqtreph — BeyhiveGreece🇬🇷 (@yoncestanforce1) February 14, 2024

“All them camera in their face omg Mama Tina over it fr,” one more post said, showing the disgust from another angle.

One clip showed how everyone swarmed Beyoncé as soon as the show was over.

The way everyone swarmed around Beyoncé as soon as she stood up. 😭 pic.twitter.com/hWfMGnZmFZ — Yoncé Vocals (@YonceVocals) February 14, 2024

Still, the family attempted to enjoy Julez’s performance, clapping attentively when he walked down the runway in his all-black long-sleeve double-breasted leather coat and backpack. The theme of the show was “The Return of Metrosexual,” according to Vibe Magazine.

This was not Julez’s first modeling gig. Solange’s son has been modeling since he was 3 years old and has been around fashion all his life.