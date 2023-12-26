Ciara Faces Criticism for Inviting White Santa Claus During Home Visit with Kids, ‘They Couldn’t Find a Black One?’

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated the Christmas holiday with a special treat for their young children. The celebrity couple invited Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus to swing by their Los Angeles estate and drop off some presents.

Three of the couple’s four children, Future Zahir, 9, from her previous relationship with rapper Future, Sienna Princess, 6, and Win Harrison, 3, were delighted when the doorbell rang announcing their guests from the North Pole.

In addition to sending gifts, the Clauses danced and read books to the children, spreading holiday cheer, according to videos the “Goodies” singer shared on Instagram on Dec. 22. In a solo shot, Mrs. Claus even held the new baby, Amora Princess, who was just born earlier this month on Dec. 11.

The caption on Ciara’s post read, “My favorite time favorite time of year! Christmas is here.”

While the kids were happy with the surprise visit, the spirit of the Grinch popped up on social media, blasting the couple for having a white Santa (and spouse).

“White Santa and his wife would never be in my s—t hugging my kids,” one person wrote in disapproval. One other person remarked, “They couldn’t find a Black one?”

One person pointed out that this was not the first time Ciara and Russell secured white Clauses to come to meet their children.

“Alright now this the third year with no Black Mr and Mrs Klaus,” highlighted someone in the comments.

But not everyone felt like having a white Santa to talk to their Black children was an issue.

“The kids are growing up surrounded by black excellence, REAL people to look up to and admire. They don’t need a fictitious character to be black,” one comment read.

Another said, “Santa always been white.”

One person lifted the hypocrisy of people attacking the family over something they really don’t believe in.

“Why yall want a black Santa when you don’t even want your kids to believe in Santa? Make it make sense,” a fourth person posted.

Some comments talked about all the ways that Ciara, Russell, and their children are model examples of Black excellence. The pair fight poverty through education and empower youth through their Why Not You Foundation. They are also known to raise funds and give donations to a variety of charities and causes dear to their heart. Seeing past the distracting conversation about the race of Kris Kringle, many urged all to “continue to protect this black family.”

And as children … they really don’t care about the color of Santa.