Nine Movies and Series Starring Kelly Rowland Before Her Steamy Lead Role In Tyler Perry’s ‘Mea Culpa’

Kelly Rowland has been hitting the ground running promoting her lead role in Tyler Perry’s new movie and people have not stopped talking about it. First, many were talking about her for reportedly walking out of a hosting gig for the “TODAY” show over a dressing room issue.

Kelly Rowland. (Photo:@kellyrowland/Instagram.)

Now, the hot topic is her role in “Mea Culpa” as a tough defense attorney holding down the fort after her husband lost his job nearly a year ago. She takes on a new case defending Zyair Malloy, played by actor Trevante Rhodes, a painter accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Rowland definitely showed her range and capability as an actress with her role as Mea Harper. Viewers watched her turn on and off her temptation to resist Zyair’s desires and requests of her. He seduces Mea with his deep voice and mysteriously creative ways, leading to paint-covered sex on the floor.

In preparation for their steamy scene of rolling around in blue, red and gold paint, the “Motivation” singer previously stated that she had to call her husband of a decade, Tim Weatherspoon, who was more than supportive.

“I remember calling my husband before it started. I sure did. I said, ‘Honey, it’s going down. It’s going down. It’s going to happen today.’ And he was like, ‘OK, I’m cool.’ But my husband is the most secure human being. He is such a G,” she told Sherri Shepherd on the “Sherri” show earlier this week.

In the interview, the former Destiny’s Child singer added that this was her first lead role ever since beginning her transition into acting in the early 2000s. With dozens of appearances on television sitcoms and movies, Rowland’s acting career is one to watch.

Here are nine movies featuring Kelly Rowland as lead actress or a strong supporting character.

Fantasy Football (2022) Rowland played in the Marsai Martin-led and executive-produced film. She played Kiesha, the supportive spouse of Omari Hardwick’s character Bobby Coleman and the mother of Martin’s character Callie. In the movie, Callie learns she can control her football player dad on the field using the EA Sports Madden NFL game. The live-action film, also starring Rome Flynn, is available on Paramount+ and features dozens of laughable scenes and family-friendly moments suitable for any audience.

Bad Hair (2020) Put together a film about Black beauty and horror and you get a Hulu movie starring Rowland as famed ‘80s R&B singer Sandra. She sang original music with three 1980s-influenced songs titled: “I Get It,” “So You Know,” and “One Night.” The likes of Lena Waithe, Blair Underwood, Robin Thede, Vanessa Williams, Chante Adams, MC Lyte, Nicole Byer, and “Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek make up the film’s star-studded cast. Ahead of its release, Rowland announced that she was expecting her second child, Noah, with her husband. Noah turned 3 last month, and their older son, Titan, turned 9 last November.

American Soul (2019) Rowland nailed her role as legendary singer Gladys Knight in this BET series, which details the rise of “Soul Train,” the music dance show hosted by Don Cornelius, played by Sinqua Walls. Knight was the first singer on the show and Rowland did her best to imitate her raspy voice, her mannerisms, and the way she sang by “effortlessly” performing Knight’s Grammy-winning hits “Neither One of Us,” “Midnight Train to Georgia,” the latter of which made her co-star Kelly Price, tear up. Another member of Destiny’s Child, Michelle Williams, was also cast in “American Soul” as the legendary Diana Ross. The series is available now on the BET+ app.

Love By the 10th Date (2017) Among starring in many Lifetime films, Rowland only played a stern and nonsense magazine editor whose romantic world is shaken upside down after being smitten with a certain musician she interviewed about his sex life. The film, also starring Meagan Good, Keri Hilson and comedic actress Kellee Stewart, follows each of the ladies as they examine the importance of friendship and remaining hopeful for love. The movie is available on Lifetime or Amazon Prime Video.

The Seat Filler (2005) Rowland found herself in a love triangle with Shemar Moore and Duane Martin in this movie about famous pop singer Jhnelle. She’s torn between staying with a man of her status or dating a poor student law student posing as a music executive, the latter of whom she grows to establish an undeniable chemistry with. Comedian DeRay Davis brings the funny as E.J. in this romantic comedy also starring Spice Girls singer Mel B, who plays Jhnelle’s best friend Sandie, who helps her make the best choice. Rowland reunited with Martin as his work wife in two episodes of “L.A. Finest.” “Seat Filler” is available now on Peacock.

Girlfriends (2005-2006) Rowland played Tammy Hamilton, a Black woman from Bakersfield, California, who, inspired by Toni Child’s life, approached the character portrayed by Jill Marie Jones at a women’s conference in season 6. She only played in three episodes. First, Tammy convinces Toni to give her an internship at her real estate firm. She then comes up with this strategic plan to learn more about Toni’s life and set her up to be carjacked. Toni believed she was taking Tammy to the bus station when a gunman pulled them over, putting Toni’s daughter Morgan in the back seat in harm’s way. Tammy then quit claiming she was returning home to Bakersfield to care for her sick mother. Later, the two had a confrontation at a shopping plaza where Toni attacked Tammy after spotting her with the man who carjacked her Range Rover, and Toni then went to jail. “Girlfriends” is available now on Netflix.

Freddy vs. Jason (2003) After releasing her solo album, “Simply Deep,” Rowland starred in the highest-grossing film from both franchises as high school student Kia Waterson. She had one of the most controversial lines in the movie that nearly tainted its impact which included a homophobic slur. In Kia’s final scene, she makes fun of Freddy Krueger’s red and green “Christmas” sweater and uses “butter knives” fingers as weapons. Before he could get close enough to touch Kia, he noticed Jason standing behind her. She turned around in shock and Jason slashed her with his big machete. “Freddy vs. Jason” is available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

The Hughleys (2002) Comedian D.L. Hughley played the uncle of Rowland’s character, Carly Hughley, in three separate episodes. In one can she can be seen proving to her uncle that she can sing with a live performance of “Independent Woman” by her former girl group Destiny’s Child. In another, she can be seen attempting to unpack and enjoy her first day in her college dorm despite interruptions from a neighbor, two annoying cousins, and her uncle and his wife, played by Elise Neal, using her room for a couples session. Episodes of “The Hughleys” can be found on YouTube.