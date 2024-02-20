‘Honey, It’s Going Down’: Kelly Rowland Says Her Husband Told Her to Go For It Ahead of Filming Intimate Scene With ‘Mea Culpa’ Co-Star Trevante Rhodes

Kelly Rowland is bringing the heat in her first leading movie role in “Mea Culpa.” Rowland stars alongside Trevante Rhodes in the Tyler Perry-written, produced, and directed erotic thriller.

The twisted tale of a defense attorney, portrayed by the Destiny’s Child bandmate, who finds herself entangled with her client, who is charged with murder, played by Rhodes, delivers more than a few titillating on-screen moments.

“The energy is insane … Tyler just really put his foot in this script,” said the actress on the “Sherri” show on Feb. 19.

Kelly Rowland (left, with husband Tim Weatherspoon) reveals her husband gave her the OK to give her best performance during steamy “Mea Culpa” scenes with co-star Trevante Rhodes (right photo). (Photos: @kellyrowland/Instagram)

When the trailer dropped on Jan. 24, social media users could hardly contain their excitement for the wild ride. “It should be a CRIME to have Kelly Rowland and Trevonte Rhodes fine asses starring in a move together! Tyler Perry YOU MUST do time!” wrote an X user. Another giddy fans commented, “I know a love scene between Kelly & Trevonte is imminent…and babayyyyy, I just know. i just KNOW!”

However, the “Kisses Down Low” artist admitted she had some reservations about the role that blurred the lines between professionalism and giving in to passion. “I started turning those pages and reading that script, and saw what was in there,” said Rowland of her apprehension about taking on the steamy project.

“Because it’s an erotic thriller, it’s something — I mean, I watched erotic thrillers for God’s sake. Think about ‘Basic Instinct’ … so that freaked me out.”

Everyone’s guilty of something. Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes star in Tyler Perry’s steamy new film Mea Culpa. February 23. pic.twitter.com/oAyDEVaDIv — Netflix (@netflix) January 24, 2024

She revealed that days before shooting her and Rhodes’ heated scenes, they worked with an intimacy coach who helped to meticulously work through appropriate types of touching, ensuring they were both comfortable. “It’s very, very specific,” she said.

Rowland took things a step further by making sure her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, was also on board with the sensual on-camera exchange.

“I remember calling my husband before it started. I sure did. I said, ‘Honey, it’s going down. It’s going down. It’s going to happen today.’ And he was like, ‘OK, I’m cool.’ But my husband is the most secure human being. He is such a G,” she said.

Rowland and Weatherspoon have been married for a decade and share two children, Titan Jewell, 8, and Noah Jon, 3.

The talent manager has known the singer since the early 2000s but they did not begin dating until years later. He would go on to propose over Skype in 2013. They tied the knot in a destination wedding attended by Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, Tina Knowles, and a few other close friends and family in May 2014.

Rowland further added, “So he actually made me feel comfortable to like, he said, ‘If you’re going to do it, you gotta do it.’ So I—it happened and I think that it’s done in a really beautiful way. It’s very tasteful, it’s really passionate, it’s really dope,” explained the platinum-selling artist.

When asked to talk about their chemistry, Rhodes told, “Keeping It Reel with FilmGordon,” “You know, just, uh, look at her,” with a smile. “She’s the highest quality, so it was easy. You just jump in that space with someone like that. It’s a blessing.”

The “Motivation” singer is also in the media circuit as she faces diva accusations after walking out of the “Today” show studios over an issue with her dressing room. “I guess her dressing room was acceptable,” wrote one fan in the comment section of a post on the “Sherri” show’s Instagram page.

Shepherd replied, “Oh we gave her a gorgeous room. It is Kelendria Rowland.”

“Mea Culpa” premieres on Feb 23 on Netflix.