Kelly Rowland Reportedly Walks Out of ‘Today’ Show Appearance Over Dressing Room Issue

Singer Kelly Rowland is in the news for reportedly being a grade-A diva while guest starring on NBC’s “Today Show,” opposite television Hoda Kotb.

Reports say the former Destiny’s Child star made a dramatic exit from the morning talk show on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 15, due to an alleged issue with her dressing room.

Kelly Rowland walks out of “Today” show hosting gig over dressing room issue on set. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

The Houston native was booked to appear as a guest during the 8 a.m. hour of the show and was slated to serve as a guest host alongside Hoda Kotb for the fourth hour during the “Today with Hoda & Jenna.” She was to be the fill-in for Jenna Bush Hager.

However, at the last minute, she decided to leave due to being unsatisfied with her accommodations.

“Kelly and her team were not happy. They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Kotb] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour,” an insider shared with Page Six.

The singer’s sudden departure “made no sense” according to those close to the show.

“She’s beloved at ‘Today.’ She was getting the full hour, and Hoda’s the biggest hype woman on the planet!” the source said, “It made no sense.”

Rowland, who has shifted a great deal of her attention toward acting, stopped by the show to promote her lead role in the new Netflix movie, “Mea Culpa.” Not only does she star in the movie, but she is also a producer alongside Hollywood heavy hitter Tyler Perry.

According to insiders, the production team made efforts to meet Rowland’s requests by offering her alternative options, such as various talent dressing rooms and larger makeup and hair areas.

When Rowland’s team inquired about using an upstairs green room because they didn’t like the one they were provided, they were told it was being occupied by Jennifer Lopez, another guest on the show who was also promoting her upcoming projects.

The “Today with Hoda & Jenna” show, which premiered on January 14, 1952, is one of the longest-running American broadcast network television series and is filmed in an older building in Manhattan. As a result, the rooms are relatively small.

The historicity of the show and the building are lost on the “Dilemma” chart-topper’s team — she wanted a bigger room.

“They’re [the dressing rooms] not nice. It’s the oldest building,” a source said.

“There are major space limitations, [it’s] not glamorous,” the insider added. “It’s not fresh flowers, and candles and gourmet food. It’s basically [a] white box.”

Singer Rita Ora was brought in to take over for Rowland at the last minute. Yet, social media users were split, with some peopel agreeing that she should have left.

“They gave her a glorified broom closet and told her she could go to other areas to do hair and makeup. All while having her as a guest and cohost. It’s flagrantly inappropriate,” one person tweeted.

Another joked, “She think she Beyoncé or something,” while another blasted, “I would’ve left too.”

Everything about this story is sending me:



– Kelly Rowland abruptly leaving the Today show because she had an awful green room

– J Lo was in the green room she wanted

– Hoda had no guest so Rita Ora filled in at the last minute pic.twitter.com/lu2MPciVgb — Ira (@iramadisonthree) February 16, 2024

One person said this tarnished their opinion of her, writing, “I didn’t know Kelly Rowland was a diva that’s disappointing. Hoda is a genuinely nice person how disrespectful.”

The “Motiviation” singer has not released a statement regarding why she left.