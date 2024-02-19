Marlon Wayans and More Black Celebs Defend Kelly Rowland After White Reality Star’s Criticism of Rowland Allegedly Walking Off the ‘Today’ Show

As rumors began to circulate portraying Destiny’s Child’s second lead, Kelly Rowland, as a diva, numerous individuals stepped forward to quash such assertions and attest to her unwavering professionalism. Among the loudest defenders of the singer-turned-actress was none other than her original bandmate, someone who had known her since their childhood days.

Popular entertainment outlet Hollywood Unlocked shared multiple videos featuring former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel on her Instagram profile criticizing Rowland after Page Six reported last week that the singer left the set of NBC’s “Today” Show due to her dressing room being too small.

The Skinnygirl entrepreneur expressed her disgust at the chart-topper’s decision to leave Hoda Kotb hanging at the eleventh hour, suggesting that Rowland and her team should have just gracefully accepted the modest accommodations, noting that even the hosts Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are fine with their small rooms.

In her opinion, the artist, who was on the show to promote her new Netflix film “Mea Culpa,” did not respect the opportunity to co-host alongside the veteran broadcaster on the historic set.

“That was not the moment for diva expectations,” Frankel said in a captured IG Live.

Within hours, the post received thousands of likes and comments. One of the comments was Latavia Roberson.

Hollywood Unlocked posts Bethenny Frankel’s video response commenting on Kelly Rowland rumors. (Photo: @hollywoodunlocked/Instagram)

“Would they tell Taylor to just deal with it? Would they tell Blake Lively to deal with it? Would they tell Julia Roberts to deal with it? NOPE we have to stop allowing other to tell what we can & CANT deal with in this industry,” the “Bills, Bills, Bills” singer said.

Adding, “I know I’m not out there like the rest of the girls but I know for a fact that as an artist you expect your environment to be what you request that’s why we have riders and I know Kelly gave them ppl a rider before stepping foot into that building!”

Another person who came to Rowland’s defense was comedian Marlon Wayans, who is a friend of the actress and starred alongside her in 2022’s “The Curse of Bridge Hollow.”

“Yall stop with these false narratives. I’ve worked with @kellyrowland as a Star/producer i will honestly say she was nothing short of AMAZING,” the comedian wrote on his Instagram. “Sweet, kind, professional. On time, great energy, impeccable manners and professionalism. She was nice to EVERYONE on set. Not one diva moment.”

Wayans said “s—t happens in Hollywood,” and encouraged everyone to “get both sides before [castrating] anymore legends.”

“Love this woman. Yall stop this BS. This woman was nothing short of a humble loving queen… PERIOD,” he concluded.

Celebrities were not the only people chiming in on Frankel’s comments. Fans on social media refused to let her voice resound without challenge.

One IG user commented, “Bethany!!!!!!!! Mind your mayo colored business, thanks management.”

“First of all Bethenny Frankel, you’re NOT Kelly Rowland so of course you’d eat the crumbs off the ground if they asked you to,” another person wrote on X. “Secondly you not doing this during black history month, thirdly you weren’t there so you dunno what transpired so stfu!!!”

First of all Bethenny Frankel, you’re NOT Kelly Rowland so of course you’d eat the crumbs off the ground if they asked you to,



secondly you not doing this during black history month,



thirdly you weren’t there so you dunno what transpired so stfu!!! pic.twitter.com/bjPqyVeEOy — HEATED🔥🇯🇲 (@4everRnbGenius) February 17, 2024

Rowland has been under fire for days after the New York Post gossip page reported that on Thursday, Feb. 15, she left the morning talk show allegedly because of issues with her dressing room.

The Houston native was scheduled to make a guest appearance during the 8 a.m. segment of the show and was set to co-host the fourth hour alongside Hoda Kotb during “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” stepping in for Bush Hager.

However, after the 8 a.m. appearance, she chose to leave because there were no rooms larger than a closet for her, insiders claimed to the Post.

Later, fellow singer and actress Rita Ora, confessed that she was called at the last minute to step in for Rowland.

“Well, this happened! We had two minutes to prepare ahhh, thank you @hodaandjenna for asking me to co-host the show,” she wrote in her caption on Feb. 17. “Everyone was so lovely and kind, I had SO much fun doing it!! Love to everyone that tuned in, maybe we should do more??!!!”

The news of her leaving quickly circulated on social media and gossip sites., Still, the Grammy winner has yet to issue a statement regarding the exit.

Rowland currently is occupied with promoting the Netflix film she produced alongside Tyler Perry, which will premiere on Feb. 23.