‘If I Got a Problem With You, I Tell You to Your Face’: Tiffany Haddish Addresses Mo’Nique Bringing Up Her DUI and Child Grooming Allegations In Recent ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview, Says She and Mo’Nique Are Not ‘Friends’ 

Tiffany Haddish‘s 2018 remarks about fellow comedian Mo’Nique in a GQ interview have returned to bite her in the butt.

Tiffany Haddish confirms she got her Netflix deal before Mo’Nique spoke out. (Photos: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Tommao Boddi/WireImage)

Six years later, Mo’Nique hit back at Haddish for telling a reporter, “My business run different than her business,” Haddish said in the article, adding, “I don’t live her life. I don’t have that husband of hers. I’m looking at how [Netflix has] opened up so many opportunities for Black females and comedy.”

Haddish had been responding to a question about Mo’Nique’s call to boycott Netflix over its treatment of Black women creatives. But last month the 56-year-old claimed Haddish said: “I don’t do business like Mo’Nique do business and I’m glad I don’t have that husband of hers.”

The Baltimore native said she was confused by what she framed as indirect insult about her and her husband, Sidney Hicks, which came during the midst of her then-battle against Netflix.

“If you had a husband like mine you may not have two DUIs,” quipped Mo’Nique to Shannon Sharpe during her interview on “Club Shay Shay,” taking a jab at Haddish’s recent legal troubles.

“If you had a husband like mine, you may not be caught up in what looks like you could’ve been grooming a child.”

Over the weekend, she had a chat with “Entertainment Tonight” reporter Nischelle Turner at the Fanatics Super Bowl LVIII party on Saturday, Feb. 10. Haddish was asked what she’s been up to along with what’s been happening in the comedy space regarding the discourse about fellow comedians online such as Katt Williams, D.L. Hughley, Steve Harvey and more.

When asked how she felt about Mo’Nique’s recent remarks, she said, “I am grateful and thankful that I am on the minds of people I look up to,” said Haddish. “It felt like an auntie talking. You know how we do. So I was like, ‘Oh dang, I been on your mind? I didn’t even know I was on your mind.’ So I’m grateful.”

She continued, “I didn’t know if there was a mutual love and respect because she’s not my friend, so I get it. I’m not close to her.”

But nah, when Mo’Nique said “if she had a husband like mine she wouldn’t have all those DUIs” in response to Tiffany Haddish’s comments about not wanting a husband like hers, I gagged. pic.twitter.com/XZWxpqlOcJ — Kindall D. (@beenthatgirltoo) February 11, 2024

The “Girls Trip” actress said she and Mo’Nique have “never had a conversation about” what was said, but she understands and respects “The Queens of Comedy” star as a veteran in the comedy world.

She insists there’s no beef and if she did have a problem she would take it to Mo’Nique directly.

“I’d rather do it to your face,” Haddish explained. “If I got a problem with you I’ll tell you to your face. I’m one hundred with it.”

She said she has no desire to tell “the whole wide world” if she did have a problem with someone.

Turner then brought up Mo’Nique’s declaration about being in her healing era, although she and Haddish failed to refrain from sharing a laugh together.

“Everybody healing every day, we pray for that. I think that’s what the power of laughter is about,” Haddish shared. “If you can’t laugh about certain things, you’ll never be able to hear from it. If this is her healing process great, I got my process. I’m over here healing too.

Her comments were directed toward Mo’Nique’s 2018 call to boycott Netflix after the streaming platform offered what she described as a “biased, discriminatory” amount for a special back in 2017. She reportedly was offered $500,000 for a one-hour show while white comic Amy Schumer was offered $11 million.

Mo’Nique subsequently filed a lawsuit against Netflix, claiming gender and racial discrimination. It was settled ahead of Mo’Nique’s comedy special, “My Name Is Mo’Nique,” which aired last May.

As for Haddish, her jabs were about her arrests in the last two years. She was arrested for DUIs in January 2022 and again on Nov. 24 after she was found sleeping in her car both times.

The first arrest took place in Georgia and the second took place in California, although the latter charges were resolved and dropped earlier this month.

Haddish is also battling a $1 million lawsuit from the mother of who children she appears to have groomed in a controversial comedy skit with another comedian, Aries Spears.