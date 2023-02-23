‘After 72 Minutes Ya’ll Gone Know Why’: Mo’Nique Stands Her Ground with Netflix, Comedian Lands Special to Shake Up with Platform She Sued for Discrimination 

Legendary comedian Mo’Nique is ready to show the world a different side of herself with her new stand-up special titled “My Name Is Mo’Nique.”



The Academy Award-winning actress collaborated with Netflix’s streaming service to create this upcoming show which premieres on April 4.

Mo’Nique announces comedy special on Netflix. @therealmoworldwide/Instagram

In the new trailer distributed on Netflix’s social media platforms, viewers are given a two-minute and 20-second glimpse of what to expect from Mo’Nique’s first solo stand-up special.

The video opens with Mo’Nique inside the Rialto Center for the Arts theater in Atlanta, crowded around friends. The comedy veteran was all dolled up and rapping next to two men.

While the 55-year-old was spitting bars, one of the men interrupted her to rap his piece.

“I told you this s–t was going down! F–k what they said, I told ya Netflix would come around,” he said as cheers filled up the entire room.

During the trailer, the “Phat Girlz” actress called this live performance “personal,” adding, “After 72 hours y’all gone know why.”



“When you walk away from this one when you turn our TV off from this one, you’ll say ‘now we understand that woman,” she suggested.

Viewers were also able to see actor Clifton Powell attend her show. While describing his longtime friend, Powell stated that Mo’Nique is “just as amazing now as she was then.”



He continued, “She was honest then and she’s just as honest now.”



The trailer ended in typical Mo’Nique fashion, with her thanking all of her “sweet babies.”

After Netflix uploaded the preview onto their Twitter page, several fans celebrated this as a monumental moment and called it amazing to see Mo’Nique and Netflix work together following her previous discrimination lawsuit against the platform.

“Glad things worked itself out. Thank Monique for teaching people to know your worth and to stand your ground.”

“I love that Mo’Nique is being vindicated, and her apologies are coming in the form of cash deposits. This is the power of standing ten toes down on the s–t that matters.”



“Anticipation couldn’t be higher. I pray this is amazing… and washes all other specials.”



Mo’Nique also posted the trailer for her forthcoming special on Instagram, writing, “Hey my sweet babies!! It is here!”



She continued, “My NAME IS MONIQUE GLOBAL RELEASE APRIL 4 I LOVE US 4 REAL”



In November, Mo’Nique revealed her return to the small screen with this stand-up performance via Instagram.

The announcement came a few months after she and Netflix reached a settlement in their gender and race discrimination lawsuit where Mo’Nique claimed she was given a “lowball” offer for a special compared to other comedians who are either white or male.

Court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter showed how Mo’Nique disagreed with Netflix’s opening offer of $500,000 for her own show.

Mo’Nique also name-dropped Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle as examples of comedians who were paid a greater amount than what Mo’Nique was offered.

In 2018, the comedian called folks to boycott Netflix in an Instagram video accusing the company of “gender bias” and “color bias.”

Despite their past, it seems as if Mo’Nique and Netflix let bygones be bygones as they prepare for the four-time NAACP Image Award winner’s highly anticipated special.