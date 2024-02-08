‘If You Had a Husband Like Mine, You May Not Have Two DUIs’: Mo’Nique Slams Tiffany Haddish Over Remarks Made About Her Husband, Sidney Hicks

Comedian and “Truth-teller” Mo’Nique recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s hit podcast “Club Shay Shay,” where she addressed an incident involving fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish talking about her family.

Mo’Nique recounted how Haddish threw shade at her and her husband during a magazine interview. In a memorable comeback, the Oscar winner quipped that if Haddish had a husband like hers she might not find herself in as much trouble.

Mo'Nique hits back at Tiffany Haddish's 2018 remarks about her husband, Sidney Hicks.

“Beautiful sister Tiffany Haddish did an interview with GQ magazine and this in my humble opinion, is where we keep throwing each other under the bus,” Mo’Nique says in one clip from the hour and 12-minute-long sit-down with Sharpe.

She continued, “You’re doing an interview with GQ magazine and I am assuming the journalist was a white person. And the conversation turned to Mo’Nique … She said, ‘Well, I don’t do business like Mo’Nique do business and I’m glad I don’t have that husband of hers.’”

“The Parkers” actress looked Sharpe dead in the eye and he said to her, “But she don’t know your husband?”

“When I saw that it’s like Tiffany if you had a husband like mine you may not have two DUIs,” the stand-up funny woman said in a serious tone. “If you had a husband like mine ,you may not be caught up in what looks like you could have been grooming a child … and I say all of that with no judgment but when you speak about having a husband like mine you open up the door.”

Sharpe replied, “She doesn’t even have a husband, let alone like yours.”

Many on social media gleefully pointed out how Sharpe was egging on Mo’Nique.

“Omg, Shannon Sharpe is messy. And I am here for it. 🙂 #clubShayShay,” a comment read.

“Unk started dunking on her too,” one person wrote. Another added, “Unc sprinkling his 2 cents in.. ‘When she don’t even have a husband, let alone like yours.’”

Haddish recently resolved one of her two DUI cases after she was found both times asleep in her vehicle. In exchange for her two misdemeanor DUI charges being dropped, which she received last November, she pleaded no contest to reckless driving and was ordered to pay fines, complete the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Victim Impact Program (MADD) as well as 40 hours of community service and a driver’s education course. She was also arrested by the Peachtree City Police after she was found asleep in her vehicle in Atlanta, GA.

The “Girls Trip” star is also battling a $1 million defamation lawsuit filed by her former friend and mother of the two children who accused Haddish and Aries Spears of grooming them for a controversial comedy bit in 2014 titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.

However, her 2018 interview with GQ discussed a great many topics and only turned to Mo’Nique when the conversation turned to the Baltimore native’s call for people to boycott Netflix for not paying Black women, alleging “gender bias and color bias” when it came down to stand up specials.

“My business run different than her business,” Haddish said in the article, adding, “I don’t live her life. I don’t have that husband of hers. I’m looking at how [Netflix has] opened up so many opportunities for Black females and comedy.”

“When my people are dying, that’s when you gonna catch me protesting. I’m not gonna protest because somebody got offered not the amount of money they wanted to get offered,” she continued.

“If you don’t like what they’re offering you, just no longer do business with them,” she said, reminding people that protesting the streaming service will also be protesting the minority-cast shows that live on the app, including her show, “The Carmichael Show” that debuted on NBC but is now on Netflix.

Haddish is not the only person that Mo’Nique checked for saying something about her husband. Another comedian who caught her wrath was D.L. Hughley. This ongoing conflict started, according to the plus-size actress, when she appeared on his radio show and his hosts asked her a vulgar question about her husband sleeping with Lee Daniels.

When she confronted Hughley, he shrugged it off and said the question game was a part of his show. Years later, the two bumped heads about billing on a show, a dispute that spilled out onto the stage and later the internet.

Mo’Nique told Sharpe in the interview that she will continue to bomb on Hughley until he takes accountability for his actions.