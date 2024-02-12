‘Y’all Talking About the Wrong Damn Thing’: Swizz Beatz Shuts Down Criticism About His Wife’s Alicia Keys’ ‘Inappropriate’ Embrace with Usher During Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Alicia Keys’ booed-up moment with Usher during his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show is no laughing matter for the singer’s husband, Swizz Beatz.

The R&B crooner had fans talking for more than a few reasons after he pulled off a 15-minute set, among the longest ever for the show that draws hundreds of millions of viewers each year. His special guests included Keys, will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, and Lil Jon each during the career milestone.

Keys appeared on stage in a curve-hugging red sequined jumpsuit that was accompanied by a larger-than-life billowing cape. Usher segued to the lone female artist to share the stage with him for a duet of her hit song “If I Ain’t Got You.” Initially seated behind a red piano, Keys stood up when the two collaborators treated fans to their 2004 massive hit record, “My Boo.”

Swizz Beatz (right photo) responds to fans claiming Alicia Keys and Usher crossed the line during their “My Boo” halftime show performance (left). (Photos: NFL/YouTube; @therealswizz/Instagram)

Playing into the vibe of the lovers’ record, Usher trailed behind Keys, dancing and watching her every move as she strutted along the stage. With all eyes locked on them both, Usher and Keys ended the moment with him wrapping his arms around her waist as the songstress melted into him with a wide-mouthed smile.

On social media, sirens sounded as some people, jokingly and others seriously, commented that the crooner brought his Las Vegas residency antics to the Super Bowl stage. A flood of memes suggested that Swizz was somewhere in the stadium fuming at the seductive sultry embrace. “The way Usher was holding Alicia Keys was hella inappropriate IMO,” tweeted an X user.

Ya’ll are reaching with this Usher and Alicia Keys pic.twitter.com/iAVzBBO9ak — 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲 🔥🚀 (@unclescrooch) February 12, 2024

But, like a number of other viewers, one social media user believed the moment was not that serious. “Like what’s not clicking people are rooting for actors who have relations on screen, who are married, to have actual affairs but Usher and Alicia Keys hugging for 10 seconds is where the line is drawn. It’s performing. It’s acting,” read a post.

Keys’ megaproducer husband felt differently about the display of showmanship. “Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium. Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants,” wrote Swizz an Instagram post that shared images from the performance. “We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history,” he added.

The “My Way” entertainer reportedly applied for a marriage license days ahead of the show. He and his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, have been together since 2019 and share two children. Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster, and their two children, were also present for his performance.

For months, Usher heated up stages in Vegas with viral serenades of celebrities like Taraji P. Henson, Issa Rae, Jessica Alba, Kenya Moore, and Keke Palmer. The latter actress’ sexy moment was an inescapable topic online and, unbeknownst to fans, at home.

After being mom-shamed for her attire by then-boyfriend Darius Jackson on X in July, the couple experienced months of relationship turmoil that ultimately led to their breakup in October. They are currently in the throes of a custody battle regarding their son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, following allegations of abuse.