‘You’re Sounding Like Will’: Swizz Beatz Claps Back at Joe Budden Over Alicia Keys Comment, Fans Compare Him to Will Smith

Fans are dragging music producer Swizz Beatz after he clapped back at podcast host Joe Budden regarding a comment about Beatz’s wife, singer Alicia Keys. The drama began on May 26 after Budden responded to a tweet commenting on Keys’ song “Diary” featuring Tony! Toni! Tone! and Jermaine Paul.

After Budden replied to a comment posted on Twitter that implied Keys was outperformed on the 2003 track, Beatz advised the podcast host to leave his wife out of everything.

(L) Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening at Brooklyn Chophouse on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)(R) Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

The post was captioned, “Alicia keys really got cooked on Diary.” In a since-deleted post, Budden replied with a simple, “Lowkey lol.”

“Knock it all the way off ! Let’s not do this ! I never get into your zones! Leave my wife out of everything but greatness! Please ……..,” Beatz replied.

Fans responded on social media and seemed to side with Budden. Many felt that while defending one’s wife is honorable, Beatz was overreacting and comparisons to Will Smith were inevitable. Smith infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards over a joke about Smith’s wife.

One fan replied with a gif of Smith yelling at Rock from his seat at the Oscars. “N—a Swizz said …”

“Singers get cooked on a daily. Your wife ain’t the first and won’t be the last… Ever since the Will Smith incident, n— s been getting brave out here,” replied another user followed by a laughing-crying emoji.

Another fan advised the music producer not to take the post personally while aptly noting that Tony! Toni! Tone! is a legend. “Don’t take it personal, Swiss. You’re sounding like Will! It’s low-key facts she went hard on the track. Tony Toni Tone is a legend he kicked up! That’s the beauty of music. Everybody so damn sensitive these days over stupid s—t!”

“All he said was lowkey,” added another.

Several more Twitter users left comments agreeing with the assessment that Keys was overshadowed on the track by the music legends and Paul.

“She did get cooked though,” replied one user. “Man really said ‘Leave my wife outta everything but greatness’ I understand defending your wife, but there was nothing to defend here,” added another user. “He not lying. She got cooked, fried and laid to the side.”

Another fan noted the quickness with which Budden deleted his tweet. “Boy @JoeBudden deleted that s—t so fast. Man wanted 0.00 smoke!”

One Twitter user had jokes and replied with a gif showing Homer Simpson disappearing into the bushes with the caption, “Joe after Swiss showed up.”