Tiffany Haddish Shares What Her ‘New Life’ Is Like Following Second DUI Arrest Over Thanksgiving Holiday

Tiffany Haddish has a new routine following her two DUI arrests. The comedian was most recently arrested for a DUI after falling asleep in her car on Nov. 24 in Beverly Hills, California, nearly two years following her first DUI arrest in Peachtree City, Georgia.

Judge orders Tiffany Haddish to random drug test and to stop drinking following her second DUI arrest in two years. (Photo: @tifffanyhaddish/Instagram)

The “Girls Trip” actress shared a video on Instagram on Jan. 9 with the caption, “Day 46 of my new life I am happy to say I am enjoying it so much. Thank you to the people that are really here to support me you are the best.”

The video features Haddish working out to Beyoncé’s new single, “MY HOUSE,” while sporting a purple sports bra, black leggings and a matching hat.

The 44-year-old completes a round of ring pull-ups as well as squats while holding a weight during the workout. The video also features Haddish doing several arm exercises with hand weights. At the end of the clip, she pulled off a piece of cellophane from around her waist.

One fan reacted to the video by asking, “Are u wrapped in saran wrap??” The question prompted several others to note that working out with plastic wrap helps perspiration. Meanwhile, others enjoyed watching Haddish work out and wished her well.

“Wishing you all thee best @tiffanyhaddish! We all have our vices or issues but never let it keep u down. U got this Queen! Go get yours,” another replied. One fan wrote, “Get it gurlll!! Sheeee readddyy.”

In another video, the “Night School” star can be seen wearing a coral-colored two-piece gym set as she reveals she hasn’t had a drink of alcohol in nearly two months.

‘I ain’t have nothing to drink,” she said before responding to a fan comment. “Haven’t drank in 46 days now..”

Haddish pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges following her arrest over Thanksgiving weekend. The “Nobody’s Fool” actress was arrested in Beverly Hills, California, after she fell asleep behind the wheel with an alleged blood alcohol level of .08 percent.

She previously fell asleep at the wheel while in Georgia and was booked at the Fayette County Jail after officers suspected she was under the influence of marijuana. A judge requested that the comedienne be tested on a weekly basis for drugs and alcohol while out on bond.

Comedian & actor Tiffany haddish arrested for DUI once again in Beverly Hills after falling asleep behind the wheel pic.twitter.com/t4wPiiItoi — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 24, 2023

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Haddish’s pretrial hearing is scheduled in Los Angeles for Feb. 14.