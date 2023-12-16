Director of ‘The Rapper That Got Shot In the Heel’ Catches Heat for Movie Trailer That Appears to Mock Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 Shooting

A trailer for a new Tubi movie about the night Megan Thee Stallion was shot has just hit the internet. The recording artist was shot in her feet by Tory Lanez following a party in Los Angeles at Kylie Jenner’s house back in July 2020.

Fans quickly noticed how the trailer appears to track details of the case that have been discussed thoroughly for years in court and online since. One X user posted a clip of the movie along with a movie poster that read, “An Alvin Gary Movie. The Rapper That Got Shot in the Heel.” The poster listed director Alvin Gray, Ivy Carter, Biker Boy Bonez, and Buffie the Beauty as stars of the film.

Director Alvin Gray catches heat for appearing to mock Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 shooting in new movie poster and trailer. (Photos: @theealvingray/Instagram; @theestallion/Instagram)

The post was captioned, “Tubi is out of control as they apparently have a film coming obviously inspired by the ongoing case with Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion titled ‘The Rapper that Got Shot in the Heel.’

“The film synopsis reads, ‘Music artist Raven The Stallion, her assistant /best friend Chelsea and their ‘friend’ Multi-platinum recording artist Cory Payne are leaving a pool party, and things got really intense inside of the truck,” the post continued.

Chelsea in the film is seemingly based on Kelsey Harris, Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend, who was in the vehicle with the two rappers and a driver when the shooting took place. Harris also initially told the police that Lanez was the shooter but was later accused by her friend of accepting a $1 million bribe from the “Chixtape 5” rapper.

Harris later testified that she couldn’t remember who shot the “WAP” artist but denied accepting a bribe from Lanez. The driver later claimed he saw Harris with a gun, but Stallion insisted that Lanez shot her. Both women were rumored to have been dating Lanez at the time of the shooting.

Tubi created a movie based off the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting 😳 pic.twitter.com/Od2IUbkjp7 — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) December 14, 2023

“The Rapper That Got Shot in the Heel” trailer also includes an apt depiction of the viral clip from Megan’s Instagram Live, where she looked straight into the camera and said, “Yes, this n—a Tory shot me,” except the actress in the movie says “Cory” instead of “Tory” in the clip.

Buffie the Beauty seemingly confirmed the news by sharing the movie poster on X with the caption, “My Tubi Movie Will Be Out Soon…”

“Hope it’s telling the truth about the situation,” wrote one fan to which Buffie replied, “Nobody kno the truth but the 3 ppl involved. Goodnight.”

This news made my day I'm dying — AllCity_BigHec 🇵🇷💪🏼 (@b1s) December 14, 2023

Fans shared their mixed reactions after watching the movie trailer on X. One social media user replied, “I’m waiting for the Law and Order SVU episode.” Another wrote, “I gotta watch it.”

Lanez was convicted of shooting the “Body” artist and sentenced to 10 years in prison in August but is adamant he is innocent.

“The Rapper That Got Shot in the Heel” director said he chose to make the film because he was “intrigued” by the story of Megan’s shooting. He said in his “opinion, personally a lot of things didn’t make sense. Guilty, no guilty whatever the case may be. Certain things just did not make sense to me.”

He insists that the film is not a mockery of domestic violence or abuse or Megan’s account of what took place.

Using his best Bill Clinton impersonation, Gray said, “I did not poke fun at that woman,” referencing the former President’s infamous 1998 statement. “I want you to understand this movie is not poking fun at domestic violence or anyone getting hurt or anyone getting shot. If you truly are a fan of mine, you know I don’t even get down like that.”

Tubi currently has another documentary about the shooting called, “TMZ Presents: Megan vs. Tory: What REALLY Went Down.” A search for the film on the entertainment website database IMDb brought up the trailer of the film as well as the cast. However, more details are not yet available.