Female Fan Hit In the Head with Microphone Thrown By 50 Cent Files Lawsuit, Claims She’s Suffered Long-term Injuries and a Concussion

The woman who was hit on the head by a microphone thrown by 50 Cent at a concert reportedly has filed a lawsuit against the rapper. Los Angeles radio host Bryhana Monegain was hospitalized after the artist threw two separate microphones into the crowd during his concert at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. last August.

50 Cent caused bloody injuries to a woman’s head after throwing his mic off stage during concert. (Photos: @stzy_g/Instagram)

Video footage shows the “In da Club” rapper became visibly frustrated that his microphones weren’t working properly and threw them into the crowd during his Aug. 30 concert while performing alongside his special guest YG. One of which threw struck the Power 106 host in her forehead and her wrist. Monegain claims she has permanent injuries from the incident including a forehead laceration as well as a concussion.

According to “Entertainment Tonight,” the “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” rapper was not criminally charged for the incident, and video captured him throwing the microphone indiscriminately after a crew member handed it to him and it malfunctioned. The “Ayo Technology” artist had already dropped another microphone that was malfunctioning before he threw the one that hit Monegain.

50 Cent’s lawyer Scott Leemon issued a statement at the time saying his client, whose legal name is Curtis Jackson, had no intention of striking the radio host when he threw the microphone.

“Let’s be very clear; as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” said Leemon. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.

The Neighborhood Talk published photos of Monegain’s injuries following the incident, and a deep gash can be seen on her forehead.

Fans on X reacted to news of the lawsuit. One fan replied, “He didn’t pay her yet to keep this from happening!??” Another fan agreed and wrote, “He should have been spoke to her and paid for that! I mean, common courtesy.”

Monegain took a break from social media for weeks following the incident and returned last October. says she is suffering from emotional distress over the incident and is seeking compensation for lost wages, medical costs, attorney’s fees and other damages, according to TMZ.

Jackson has not yet responded to the lawsuit nor has he directly addressed the incident via social media.