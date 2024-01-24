‘What Happened to My Bro?’: 50 Cent’s Shocking Transformation Has Some Fans Expressing Concern About His Health

50 Cent is half the man he used to be, at least as pertains to his appearance. The G-Unit rapper has fans overanalyzing his slimmer figure after being known for having somewhat of an Adonis-like physique with substantial muscle mass.

After weeks of posting a series of new photos showing himself dressed in jeans, button-ups, and various sport coats and blazers, his followers have been unable to avoid addressing the obvious: his new body.

50 Cent is almost unrecognizable after shedding weight. (Photos: @50cent/Instagram)

“I like beefy fif I’m hoping this is for a role and not health related” and “Oh my gosh what happened to my bro why losing so much weight,” read two comments from onlookers on Instagram who are teetering on whether they should be concerned about his appearance.

Another person thoughtfully reminded people that Chadwick Boseman was criticized for his dwindling stature as he privately battled cancer before the “Black Panther” actor passed away at the age of 43 in 2020. The individual posted, “People never know what they are battling and why they are losing weight, but here y’all are in these comments talking so crazy.”

Others, however, have taken a lighthearted and humorous approach to speculating what may be behind the “21 Questions” artist’s transformation. “The breakup with Cuban link was harder than he thought from 50 cent to a quarter,” read a comment on his Jan. 22 Instagram post.

50 Cent speaks on people saying he looked “fat” at the Super Bowl halftime show 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZSNsGJEH4t — 448 DEGREES (@itsheatinhere) September 24, 2022

Another remark read, “How the HELL 50 be dropping the wait so fast. Lol. I know there’s a MOVIE CHECK SOMEWHERE LOL.” 50 Cent stunned hordes of people when he shed 50 pounds to portray a football player with cancer in the 2011 film “Things Fall Apart.”

He disclosed that he “was starving” while on the liquid diet for nine weeks, which helped him reach a low of 160 pounds. Prior to the dramatic weight loss, he weighed in at 214 pounds. Another person suggested that the “Raising Kanan” actor may have altered his frame after being clowned for his heavier appearance while performing at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

In December, he wrapped “The Final Lap Tour,” which saw him rock the stage across the globe, spanning 98 shows. Ahead of hitting the road, he divulged to Men’s Health that he was training twice daily to get in peak performance shape. At that time, he was down 30 pounds.

The TV mogul has yet to acknowledge the flood of comments trying to decipher the how and why behind his new look.