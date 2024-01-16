‘Guess What I’m About to Do?’: Shereé Whitfield Reveals Plans to Get Plastic Surgery Following Years of Denying She Had Work Done Before

Shereé Whitfield from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” recently revealed that she is “finally” ready to embark on her plastic surgery journey.

This social media announcement follows years of public speculation that the muscular mother of three has had all kinds of nip tucks, cosmetic procedures, face fillers and some other work on her body.

Shereé Whitfield is exciting about starting her plastic surgery journey following years of speculation. (Photo: @shereewhitfield/Instagram)

The brown beauty took to her Instagram and posted a partnership video message to her 1.2 million followers.

Whitfield said she was working with Goals Plastic Surgery and captioned her post, “Stay tuned for my journey… Can u guys guess what I’m about to do?”

The video features Shereé in a gray tank top and sweats, in her home, which she calls, Chateau Shereé, wearing a full face of make up. She says, “Hey, guys, it’s your girl Shereé, and I am teaming up with Goals Plastic Surgery here in Atlanta. Stay tuned for my journey.”

The reality star, who turned 54 earlier this month, continues reminding her fans that she works out but has some trouble spots she wants to get rid of.

Some people in Whitfield’s comments blasted her for choosing to get plastic surgery, after years of talking down on the procedures.

“Wow, you been roasting women for so many seasons for getting work done claiming you all natural and they could never. Now look. You spoke too soon I see,” one person wrote.

Another recalled how she dragged other “RHOA” cast members such as alum Nene Leakes over getting her teeth done, while one more commented, “What didn’t she get all upset with Drew about Plastic surgery.”

Others suggested that she had been getting at least a little something done to her face, but even with that she should stop because plastic surgery is “addictive.”

“You are so beautiful,” one person wrote, adding, “Please stop getting those botox in your face. You are already a beautiful black woman just stop.”

Social media has teased Whitfield in the past, often joking about the filters she uses for photos and flat-out saying that she does not look like she did when she started the show in 2008.

Once when she was promoting her brand She by Shereé and a new duffel bag in her 2023 collection, people dragged her by saying she’d had cheek fillers and possibly gotten her nose done.

Sheree has had another nose job and it makes me sad. She was so perfect before #RHOA pic.twitter.com/liaPyECtgg — Real Housewives ☕️ (@housewives911) June 9, 2023

Shortly after that, fans revisited the notion that her face has changed. During a confessional on an episode of “RHOA,” as people zoomed in on her face, they were certain that she had recently gotten face fillers.

Months later, Whitfield addressed allegations on the show, doubling down during season 15’s reunion episode.

Whitfield can be seen arguing with Kandi Burruss and blasting her for getting work done. She said, “You had your body done four times, honey, at least. So, we all know you’re a lover of plastic surgery.”

Burruss denied getting four surgeries but did admit to getting work done.

“First of all, let’s be clear: I have never denied getting plastic surgery,” Burruss stated before firing back, “You done had tummy tucks, you done had breast jobs, you got nose jobs multiple times. Before we even met you on this season, that was a nose job.”

“You’re lying!” Whitfield shouted, but admitted she did recently get rhinoplasty.

“This is my first tweak,” she claimed.

Now, with her new surgery party, many are hoping her next “tweak” doesn’t ruin what God naturally gave her.