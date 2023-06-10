‘Wth She Do to Her Face’: Shereé Whitfield’s New She by Shereé Promo Derails After Social Media Users Accuse Her of Having Plastic Surgery

Shereé Whitfield, is that you?

Fans say “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star looks unrecognizable during her press run in New York this week. While there, she shot a quick promo video for the “She Duffel Bag“ from her “She by Shereé” brand.

Shereé Whitfield in January 2023. (Photo: @shereewhitfield/Instagram.)

In the clip, she can be seen announcing her appearance on Angela Ye’s “Way Up” podcast as she showed off a brown leather bag. According to the company’s site, the waterproof bag is made of durable vegan leather for easy lightweight carrying.

Instead of focusing on her advertisement in the video, many social media users were stuck zooming in on the mother of three’s face.

Many believe she looks completely different compared to photos she’s shared on her Instagram over the past few months. Some suspect she’s had more plastic surgery after being suspicious about her having cheek fillers earlier this year.

“Nooo sheree, you’re naturally so beautiful! why u starting to mess with your face?”

“Wow I’m all honesty I would not have known who that was Wth she do to her face.”

“Did she do something to her nose???”

“Wow that do NOT look like her.”

“What ever she did she needs to undo it by September spring summer.”

Sheree has had another nose job and it makes me sad. She was so perfect before #RHOA pic.twitter.com/liaPyECtgg — Real Housewives ☕️ (@housewives911) June 9, 2023

Back in March, former “RHOA” Eva Marcille defended Whitfield after seeing the rude messages about her appearance. She had recently run into her former cast mate at Nobu restaurant, “And she looked beautiful,” said Marcille.

“Haters are gonna hate. You’ve always been a gorgeous girl, Sheree.”

In the past, the 53-year-old has come clean about receiving a face lift ahead of season 14 of “RHOA.”

When Shereé first joined the Bravo series in 2008 she was in the middle of a nasty divorce and custody battle with her ex-husband Bob Whitfield. The two divorced the year before and they had some rather ugly back-and-forths on and off the cameras and a few times in front of the cast.

During a 2009 radio appearance, the retired NFL player went on a rant about their divorce, where he claimed that she had work done on her breasts and nose.

Referring to himself as a “mad scientist,” Bob said, “She didn’t have that nose; I put that nose on her! She didn’t have them breasts, I put them breasts on her.”

“RHOA” debuted after the divorce was finalized in 2007, with Shereé receiving child support for their two kids.

She’s currently dating “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” reality star Martell Holt. This season on “RHOA,” she opens up about their relationship and her battle with fibroids, “which affects 26 million women in the U.S. between the ages of 15-50,” she tweeted.

During the May 28 episode, doctors informed Shereé that they found a “couple lemon-sized fibroids” during an ultrasound.

She made it a comical moment about her possibly being pregnant, but fans on social media praised her for sharing her personal experience.

“Thank you for sharing your story,” wrote one fan, to which she replied, “Anytime… u can always count on me to bring my reality to the show.”

Viewers can follow Shereé’s journey as well as the other ladies on the next episode of “RHOA” airing Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.