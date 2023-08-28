‘That’s a Got Damn Insult!!’: Kenya Moore Shares Footage from Her Spa Opening After Blasting ‘RHOA’ Producers for Cutting Her Scenes from The Finale

Kenya Moore and fans are calling out the production team behind “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for clipping the star’s storyline about her hair-care empire.

According to the entrepreneur, the process of building her luxe spa in Atlanta was filmed, including the grand opening, which was attended by her daughter Brooklyn and several of the season-15 cast members.

Kenya Moore shares footage of the grand opening of her hair spa in Atlanta. (Photos: Freddy O Pix via Kenya/Instagram.)

However, when the season finale aired on Aug. 27, only a snippet of her event was shown. On Twitter, Moore said this is just one example of how producers cherry-pick which housewives’ endeavors to highlight.

“#FACTS ALL her businesses. You can’t pick and choose and show random scenes that don’t support a full storyline,” she tweeted when a fan called out the support Kandi Burruss’ businesses have received.

The former Miss USA explained that she “wanted it seen bc it’s marketing and the show FOLLOWS my life.”

When another viewer suggested that cast-member events that involve drama make the cut, Moore responded, “Now you’re getting it.”

Presenting the soft opening of @kenyamoorehairspa that was deleted from the finale. thank you #teamtwirl for getting LOUD so I can be SEEN. Thank you for seeing me #thesemotherfuckersaintstoppingme #RHOA #kenya @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/NcVPGNjBE5 — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) August 28, 2023

Earlier this month, Moore implied that her storyline was eclipsed to highlight new peach holder Marlo Hampton.

“Group scenes, all kinds of scenes of mine, got conveniently cut out. Storylines of mine got cut out, but somehow an angel with foster care scene turns up and that makes the cut,” Moore said in regards to Hampton’s nonprofit foundation Glam It Up, which caters to youth in foster care.

“I’m literally building a multimillion-dollar company before your eyes, and they are not showing the steps to do it,” she added. Supporters share in her frustrations.

“The way Kenya built a whole damn spa from the ground up and we didn’t see anything on the show, other than a little filler scene. This is why Kenya isn’t satisfied with production and the way she’s portrayed on the show. Rightfully so!” wrote one person.

Another commented, “Not they showed us FIVE SECONDS of Kenya’s salon opening!! That’s a got damn insult!!” In the end, she took matters into her own hands by posting a montage of clips showing off her latest business achievement.

“Presenting the soft opening of @kenyamoorehairspa that was deleted from the finale. thank you #teamtwirl for getting LOUD so I can be SEEN. Thank you for seeing me,” she wrote on Twitter.

The longtime housewife first launched her eponymous hair-care line in 2014 with products to include shampoo, conditioner, a restorative growth mask, serums and more.

The products, which were only available through her website, are now available at Sally Beauty and CVS. According to unverified reports of her net worth, Moore may now be sitting on anywhere between $800,000 and $1 million.