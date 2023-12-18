‘Of All the People In The World, Future?’: Tems Reveals She Received ‘Death Threats’ After Rumors Spread She Was Pregnant with Future’s Ninth Child

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tems revealed she received death threats after rumors surfaced that she was pregnant with Future‘s child.

Rumors that Tems was pregnant with Future’s baby hit social media last September when a clip of the singer at the Burberry Summer 2024 fashion show in London went viral, and she appeared to have a baby bump.

The video was reposted several times, with some users speculating that she may be with child.

“Wait Tems is pregnant,” one X user asked.

“She looks pregnant, I don’t trust future,” said another.

Upon hearing the chatter, Tems seemingly took to X to put a stop to it.

“In conclusion, you people are all mad,” she wrote on Sept. 22.

Tems is now addressing the speculation once again, revealing that the online rumors quickly turned very serious. During her appearance on The Beat 99.9 FM “Drive Time Show” on Dec. 13 in Lagos, Tems told hosts Taymi B and Biola that she received death threats following the false pregnancy reports.

Future (L) and Nigerian singer Tems (R) (Photo: @temsbaby/Instagram/HOT 97 screenshot/ YouTube)

“When I heard I was pregnant, I didn’t actually think anybody believed it. Like, I didn’t know it was serious. I didn’t know it was serious until I started getting messages, like death threats,” she said in the interview. “Like, ‘How dare you? Of all the people in the world, Future? Really? Really, of all the people?’ And I’ve never even — I’ve never met him in my life. So, it’s crazy.”

Future has eight children with eight women, including a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, with singer Ciara. Tems has no children, but the 28-year-old sparked pregnancy rumors after she attended the Burberry Summer 2024 fashion show in London last September wearing an oversized purple coat and appeared to hold part of her coat over her belly.

Tems won a Grammy award for her song “Higher” after it was sampled on Future’s “Wait For U,” in which she and Drake are also listed as featured artists. The recording artist was also the first Nigerian nominated for an Oscar when her song “Lift Me Up” performed by Rihanna for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was nominated for Best Original Song Oscar at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Tems’ latest single, “I’m Not An Angel,” was released in early December 2023.