Gabrielle Union Sparks Reconciliation Rumors with Dwyane Wade Months After Fans Speculate They’d Split

The Union-Wade household looks picture-perfect online after Gabrielle Union shared new family photos on her Instagram page. For months, the actress and her husband, Dwyane Wade, have been hit with rumors about their alleged separation for months.

It seems the two are not feeding into the naysayers as they look exceptionally happy in photos Union shared on New Year’s Day. In the caption, she wrote, “New Year, new goals, but one thing is for certain… family over everything.”

Wade replied in her comment section with six red heart emojis and he also shared her post on his Instagram story.

Union’s post features images of the couple with her mother, Theresa Union, as well as their kids, Zaya, Zaire, Kaavia James, and Wade’s nephew, Dahveon Morris, whom he gained custody of at the age of 12. It also included a video that appears to be taken last October for Halloween and another from Thanksgiving.

Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul and his wife, Jada Crawley, can be spotted in one image with Wade and Union.

Fans are convinced Wade and Union proudly displaying their love is a clear sign the two are in a good place regardless of the speculation. “Happy New Year to the Union-Wade Family! It’s always such a joy to see you all together,” wrote one person in their comment section, while another said, “So glad we seen you guys together because I was getting a little afraid.”

A third added, “I take back my part in the internet ‘gossip’ about the demise of your marriage My apologies.”

Many liked one comment that suggested that since they were so happy, “They should have another baby.”

Meanwhile, a small handful brought up Wade’s youngest son, Xavier, who was born months before he married Union in 2014. He shares the young boy with his longtime friend, Aja Metoyer, whom he was seeing while on a “break” from Union.

One person said, “Family over everything” yet he never brings his son Xavier around, and he’s never mentioned as if he didn’t exist.”

Xavier celebrated his 10th birthday in November at the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns game, where he met his dad’s best friend, LeBron James. His mother, the season-six “Basketball Wives” star, said she does not subscribe to the term “break baby,” noting that she’s had known Wade for 10 years.

Wade and Union have been together since 2008. The former basketball star previously stated that it was difficult to tell Union about his infidelity during his appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast last year. He claimed it was “harder” than losing the NBA finals