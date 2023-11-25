Gabrielle Union Attempts to Dispel Separation Rumors After Sharing Romantic New Photo with Husband Dwyane Wade

Rumors about Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s alleged split have bombarded headlines for weeks. Many believe the couple after the former NBA player was spotted out of his son, Xavier, widely known online as the “break baby” who was born months before the couple tied the knot in 2014.

Their last joint post on Instagram was shared a day after Halloween. However, some believe they’ve been taking flicks during their recent holiday celebration to throw people off, painting the picture-perfect illusion that everything is OK in their household.

Gabrielle Union shares romantic photo with Dwyane Wade amid separation rumors. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

After Thanksgiving, the “Bring It On” actress posted a carousel of pictures and videos of the Wade family’s “Give Thanks” Day.

In the opening video, their princess, Kaavia, recites a New Testament verse, Ephesians 5:20, as her parents cheer the toddler’s recitation skills.

The second picture caused the stir, as it showed both Union and Wade with their eyes closed and hands clasped together while facing each other, suggesting the two are still madly in love. Other pictures showed Dwyane Wade Sr., as well as other family and friends, including Queen Latifah and Essence Atkins.

After Union posted the pictures, the public screamed on social media that she was doing damage control since Wade posted a selfie with the caption, “I Have So Much To Be Thankful for #happythanksgivng,” on the actual holiday.

Upon seeing the solo shot and some pics in Wade’s Instagram story from the holiday celebration, fans questioned where was “Gabby” and why weren’t they photographed together.

Some believe Union’s photos were a charade to make up for her not being in her husband’s timeline. Others claim social media trolls are just looking for a crack in the Union/Wade dynasty, adding to the mountains of people who hope they break up due to their unconventional views on marriage and parenting.

“If Will and Jada can look wholesome in their Thanksgiving photos then so can the Wades,” one person commented, as another person mentioned what so many were thinking, “The internet said they weren’t together.. getting a divorce…”

A few commentators suggested that the two had “no affection” in the photo, while one person noted that they saw the love and applauded how unbothered Wade and Union appeared to be. One remark said, “I love how they stay living their best life and ignoring the noise!”

So, Hov cheated on Beyoncé, Kobe cheated on Vanessa, D. Wade had an outside baby on Gabrielle, Jada been fuckin off on Will for Lord knows how long and Pardi done cheated on Meg???



So what did we learn from all of this guys? Ima say it with you ..MIND YOUR BUSINESS! — HEW (@sprayed03) November 3, 2023

Speculations surrounding the alleged breakup stems from potential indicators including Wade attending the GQ party solo, celebrating his son Xavier Wade’s 10th birthday without Union or their other children, and a couple of cryptic social media posts from both celebs.

Although the Wade-Union household has not officially confirmed a separation, these clues continue to fuel rumors, leaving the couple the subject of a constant state of speculation until they directly address the gossip.