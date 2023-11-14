‘Him and Gabby Splitting Up’: Dwyane Wade Spending Time His ‘Break Baby’ Fuels Gabrielle Union Separation Rumors

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union can’t seem to evade conversations surrounding the word “split” since disclosing details about their handling of finances.

Now, it seems as though the term has taken on a new meaning, as some social media users believe the couple has quietly separated. Speculation that the couple, who have been married for nearly a decade, has hit a rough patch has circulated in recent weeks.

Rumors were fanned when the retired NBA superstar and his youngest son, Xavier Wade, were seen courtside at the Lakers matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 10 in Los Angeles. The father-son bonding time also marked Xavier’s 10th birthday.

Dwyane Wade takes his son Xavier to a Lakers game to meet LeBron James for his birthday. (Photos: Theybf_daily/Instagram)

Dwyane shares his son with Aja Métoyer. The “Basketball Wives” personality and the former Miami Heat guard were briefly involved with each other in 2013. At the time, Union and the athlete were broken up. They married the following year.

Dwyane shares two older children, Zaire and Zaya, with his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, and his and Union’s daughter, Kaavia James. He also served as the legal guardian for his nephew, Dahveon Morris.

The father and son’s recent outing caught many by surprise, as the child is rarely seen on social media, let alone with his father and other siblings. “He is finally spending time with the break baby,” wrote one person. A second comment read, “The rumors of him and gabby splitting up r now looking true …”

“Wade and Gab looks over thats for sure. Good that lil man gets to spend time with his dad. He innocent in all that,” a third user wrote. Dwyane previously confessed that he tried to break up with Union instead of telling her about Xavier.

“I tried to pussyfoot around it, I tried to break up with her. ‘Hey, things have been bad lately,’ ‘Hey, we’ve been having a little distance in our relationship anyway,’ I tried all of that,” he told Shannon Sharpe on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast in September.

D-Wade said it was harder to tell Gabrielle Union he was having a baby with another woman than it was to lose an NBA Finals 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jyMKrjAPS1 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 21, 2023

In her own past admissions, the “Being Mary Jane” actress said she was devastated and that, in hindsight, she would not have stayed with him.

In the past, she has also spoken about her struggle to find her footing as a stepmother. “They have a mom, she’s alive. I don’t know what I’m supposed to be doing, but, like, I’m here with them every day,” she said in 2021.

The Wades were most recently seen together on social media celebrating their daughter Kaavia’s 5th birthday on Nov. 7.

Read the Original Article Here.