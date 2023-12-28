Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Appear Coupled Up In New Family Photos, Leaving Fans Confused On Whether the Couple Have Truly Split

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union can’t seem to shake rumors about the two allegedly splitting over the past few months. However, the married couple recently shared pictures of their blended family celebrating Christmas on social media, and the two appear to still be together.

Wade posted several pictures of his extended family celebrating on Instagram along with some video footage of them playing Jenga and watching the holiday classic “Home Alone.” One video shows their table spread with mouthwatering biscuits, ham, mac and cheese, fried chicken and gravy, to name a few dishes. He captioned the post, “The Perfect Holiday with some of our LA love ones Some games, some food, some laughter and a movie.”

Gabrielle Union shares romantic photo with Dwyane Wade amid separation rumors. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

On her page, Union also shared several pictures, including one with her posing with Wade, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Kaavia, and Wade’s 16-year-old daughter, Zaya.

Union and Kaavia wore matching red plaid pajamas, and Wade was wearing matching pajama bottoms paired with a sweatshirt while Zaya opted for cozy gray sweatpants and a matching long-john top. The “Bring It On” actress captioned the post, “This year we asked for the gift of family, and we were more than blessed. Wishing you and yours blessings upon blessings.”

Fans were thrilled to see the couple together following months of rumors that the couple had broken up.

The two married in 2014 following a breakup in which Wade fathered his son — 10-year-old Xavier Wade — with Damon Wayans’ ex-girlfriend, Aja Metoyer. Union expressed that she had been struggling with infertility at the time, but the duo later reconciled, and Kaavia was born in 2018 via surrogate. Wade also shares Zaya and 21-year-old Zaire with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches and is the legal guardian of his nephew, 21-year-old Dahveon Morris.

Still in disbelief Dwayne Wade Cheated and Had a baby on Gabrielle Union 😵‍💫 — Smile you deserve to ✨ (@ShaniceC__) December 26, 2023

Rumors the Union-Wade house was in disarray from the split also surfaced after fans noticed the couple hadn’t shared pictures of themselves together on Instagram as much as they once did.

Weeks before Christmas, Wade shared sweet posts and photos of his family and kids, but none including his wife. He was also seen without his wedding band during a GQ event in Los Angeles while Union was seen celebrating her 51st birthday without her husband.

“Glad I don’t believe the internet so happy the Wades are still together,” noted one fan. Another chimed in, “You and Gabrielle definitely not together no more but I’m glad you guys are friends.” One fan chose to focus on the food, stating, “Beautiful! Merry Christmas!! And tell chef that fried chicken looks perfect!”

Speculation about their alleged separation also swirled after Wade was seen at Art Basel in Miami dancing near another woman. After the latest rumors began, Union shared a romantic picture on Instagram of herself and Wade looking into each other’s eyes. The post also included footage of them celebrating Thanksgiving with the caption, “Thankful for the ones we hold close.”

Neither Union nor Wade have confirmed a split.