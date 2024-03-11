‘Shut All You Haters Up’: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Appear Coupled Up In New Photos Months After Ignoring Separation and Divorce Rumors

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade appear to still be smitten with each other despite months of rampant speculation from fans who picked apart nearly every social media post and their solo public outings amid rumors of a separation.

The “Perfect Find” actress appeared to have shut down the banter on Oscar night, March 10, when she proudly appeared on Wade’s arm as they graced the red carpet and in various photos she posted online.

The retired athlete-turned “The Why with Dwyane Wade” podcast host was one of the executive producers of “The Barber of Little Rock,” which was nominated for Best Documentary Short. However, the golden statuette was awarded to “The Last Repair Shop.” Still, the night was a win for the married duo of nine years.

Gabrielle Union calls Dwyane Wade her man in lovey dovey Oscar photos months after fans speculated the couple was headed for divorce. (Photos: @Gabunion/Instagram.)

“Supporting my man is the greatest award,” Union captioned a carousel of images, some of which showed the couple holding hands, lovingly glancing at each other as if about to share a kiss, and, of course, even a few flicks of Union proving that she has and will always be his most prized trophy.

Dressed in a Catherine Herrera peplum-mini dress and matching skirt and adorned in a Tiffany Co. diamond statement necklace, she was the perfect accent to the retired NBA superstar’s Versace evening attire. The power couple’s stunning photos moved many to say it was the perfect response to the invalidated talks that pegged their union as doomed for divorce.

“Well she told us!” exclaimed one fan as someone else similarly quipped, “She basically shut all you haters up.” Another person stated, “The way he looks at his wife is pure love.”

While a fourth made mention of another famous couple who pulled the wool over the public’s eyes for nearly a decade. That user commented, “Ain’t no Will and Jada here sweetheart.” While pictures can only tell so much of the Union-Wade love story, for now it seems enough people may feel compelled to move on from talks about their relationship.

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade really set the bar so high. pic.twitter.com/LLZb4AbU41 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 11, 2024

Several months ago, though, that was the furthest thing from reality. After revealing that they share 50-50 financial responsibilities for most of their household, social media kind of collectively decided that the pair would be making a separation announcement in due time. When sentimental jewelry like their wedding rings were nowhere to be found, it was easy for the false narrative to gain popularity.

The discussions grew even louder when Wade and his youngest son, Xavier, whom he had prior to tying the knot with Union in 2014, were spotted courtside at a Lakers game in November. Again, speculation was found in the comments of holiday photos on Instagram when users noticed that the Proudly business partners were either absent from each other’s posts or not photographed side by side.

Union cleverly hit back at the discussions when she ushered in the new year with more family photos, this time making sure to provide proof that she and Wade were very much still together.

Naysayers still managed to suggest it was her way of changing the narrative to that of reconciliation. As the old saying goes, “where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” but thus far the closest to an official comment about their alleged marital woes will have to be interpreted from their picture-perfect social media posts.