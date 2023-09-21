Dwyane Wade Claims It Was ‘Harder’ to Tell Gabrielle Union About His ‘Break Baby’ Than Losing the NBA Finals

Dwyane Wade may have shown cracks for the first time in his and Gabrielle Union’s “break baby” story.

The A-list couple always finds its way into becoming the talk of the town, whether it’s about their 50/50 household, what goes on in their bedroom, or how they raise their children.

One thing that has always been a point of contention surrounding the Wades relates to the circumstances surrounding the three-time NBA champion’s youngest son, Xavier Zechariah Wade.

Dwyane Wade reignites the “break baby” conversation after he implies that he and Gabrielle Union were still together during that period of time. (Photo: @dwyanewade/Instagram)

Wade and Union began dating in 2008 and tied the knot in 2014. Just one year before they got married, Wade nearly destroyed their six-year relationship when he told Union that he was expecting a child with his longtime friend, Aja Metoyer.

The Wades have held up the notion that they were on a “break” during that time, but fans have questioned that remark for the past 10 years. Not to mention, Metoyer also doesn’t subscribe to that same belief.

In 2018, the season-six “Basketball Wives” star sat down with “OK!” magazine and said, “I’ve known [Wade] ten years. My son is not a break baby. He’s almost four. Do the math.”

Union, Metoyer, and fans have all talked at length about the situation surrounding the birth of Xavier. But a resurfaced clip from Wade’s appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast on June 12 shows the Miami Heat legend telling his side of the story.

Sharpe asked Wade, “Was it harder for you to sit down and have a conversation, and to tell her that something had happened outside of the relationship, or lose in the Finals?”

The Hall of Famer said it was “way harder” to have the conversation with the “Bring it On” star about his fathering a child outside of their relationship. Wade said the entire situation was scary because he knew that it would hurt Union.

“You told her before it became public? Because I don’t, D. Wade if she’d a stuck with you if that thang became public and you didn’t have the conversation with her,” Sharpe asked the former hooper.

“Yeah I did,” Wade responded, “Man, listen, let me tell you I couldn’t have gotten through that moment without her sticking with me.” Wade told Sharpe, “It was a rough time for me, bro,” as he talked about his battle with his personal struggles off the court and battling with injuries on the court during the 2013-14 season.

Wade and the Miami Heat team lost in the 2014 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

He broke from his usual talking points on the subject, and he may have let it slip that he and Union were still in a relationship at the time of him and Metoyer getting together.

“I tried to pussyfoot around it.” Wade told Sharpe, “I tried to break up with her, and ‘Hey you know things have been bad lately.’ ‘Hey, we’ve been having a little distance in our relationship anyway.’ Like I tried all that. She kept showing up.”

Viewers took what Wade said as an admission that he was cheating at the time.

“We been knew. No one in their right mind believed that break baby mess. He really sat there and asked him if it was harder to lose the finals or tell Gabby about the baby.”

“We all knew this wasn’t a break baby. I remember TMZ got the timeline and showed they were still very much a couple when the other woman got pregnant. And DWade is trash for letting that narrative continue for all these years.”

“He be saying that shit cause it sound good.”

In his photographic memoir, “Dwyane,” the 41-year-old talked about how “challenging” it is that he doesn’t get to see his son every day. “It’s up to me to make sure he knows he’s being raised with love even if we don’t live under the same roof,” he added.

Although Wade is known as a family man, Xavier is rarely seen with his half-siblings. Wade’s other kids include Dahveon, 21, Zaire, 21, Zaya, 16, and 4-year-old Kaavia.

