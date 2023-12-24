Beyoncé Surprises Fans In Brazil 10 Years After She Was Nearly Dragged Into the Audience There By a Fan

Beyoncé surprised her fans in Salvador, Bahia, in Brazil on Dec. 21 as the documentary about her latest tour, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” was scheduled to hit theaters in the South American nation. The “Halo” singer hadn’t performed in Brazil since she was nearly pulled offstage by an overzealous fan in 2013.

Beyoncé returns for surprise Brazil performance a decade after she was snatched off stage by a fan. (Photo: @Beyonce/Instagram)

The 42-year-old surprised her fans at a “Club Renaissance” event and told them it was important for her to attend. She sported a sparkling silver, floor-length gown with a matching headscarf and high heels.

Beyoncé fans know that while she’s performing her track “Energy,” when she sings the verse “everybody on mute,” the audience is supposed to go silent. However, one fan in the Brazilian crowd seemingly too excited to perform the mute challenge and continued to scream, prompting laughter from the recording artist.

The fan shared a clip on X of the “Crazy In Love” singer surprising her fans. The post was captioned, “The Brazil audience wouldn’t go on mute. A decade ago she was dragged off the stage by fans she had not visited since The sight of Beyoncé after 10 years pushed the crowd to more jubilant applause and screams she was swiftly ushered off this time around to safety. The love was too real however and the night was a success.”

The Brazil audience wouldn’t go on mute. A decade ago she was dragged off the stage by fans she had not visited since



The sight of Beyoncé after 10 years pushed the crowd to more jubilant applause and screams she was swiftly ushered off this time around to safety.



The love was… pic.twitter.com/VaK0kaoMzM — 🔱 CÉ Mario ✨⚒️ (@MarioTheArtist) December 22, 2023

mind you this is the last time Beyoncé was in Brazil 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YYBq9u7Rg5 — ✰ oniii ✰ (@__Onixivy_) December 21, 2023

The “Break My Soul” performer was nearly pulled offstage while performing at the Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo during the Rock in Rio Festival. She was saved by security and continued to perform without missing a beat. One fan wrote on Instagram, “Can we discuss how she NEVER stopped. A true GOAT.”

Beyoncé told the crowd in Bahia that it was important for her to be there, and she was honored, according to People magazine.

“I came because I love you so much,” People reports she said from the stage in a fan-recorded video. “It was very important to me to be here — right here in Bahia. The Renaissance is about freedom. It’s about beauty, joy, resilience, everything that you are about. I’m so honored to be here and so happy to see your beautiful faces. I love you so much… There’s nobody like y’all. You are one of one. Number one and the only one, Bahia!”

Beyoncé also shared pictures of the event on Instagram with her fans on Dec. 21.

Fans loved seeing Beyoncé show up in Brazil, and several commented on social media. One X user wrote, “Beyoncé is the queen of Brazil,” while another replied, “We are proud of you Beyoncé.”

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” hit theaters in the U.S. early this month and is now available in Brazilian theaters.