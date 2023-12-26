Fans Call Tiffany Haddish ‘Weird’ After She Asks a Man About His Circumcision While Sitting Next to His Mom

Tiffany Haddish is considered one of the most-talked-about comedians, and it’s not always for her comedy. Earlier this year, she caught flak for appearing to throw shade at her ex Common, and his rumored relationship with Jennifer Hudson and seemingly defending Jonathan Majors against abuse allegations, which he has since been found guilty of.

Tiffany Haddish called out for asking a man about his circumcision while sitting next to his mother on Instagram Live. (Photo: @Tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

In September, Haddish went viral numerous times for her drunken behavior at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she chased singer Shakira around, at a party with Meek Mill, and another incident with former NBA baller Michael Jordan. The “Girls Trip” actress was recently arrested for her second DUI last month and a judge ordered her to take weekly drug tests and prohibited her from drinking altogether.

Now, Haddish is receiving more flak after she recently joined fellow comedian Tony Barker and another man during an interesting session on Instagram Live.

“Cornelius, are you driving?” Haddish said to the man, who informed her that his mother was in the car. “Can your mom hear me right now?” she added.

Cornelius said she was driving and that he had on headphones, but he was more than willing to share whatever he heard with his mother.

“Are you circumcised?” asked Haddish.

“Real quick, Mom, am I circumcised?’ said Cornelius to his mother who responded, “What the f–k!” She added, “I’mma say what the f–k first and then yes.”

When Baker asked Cornelius why he had to ask his mother about his circumcision, the man replied, “Because I wanted her reaction to it. That’s all. But yes I am. I already know the answer to it.”

A clip from their conversation was shared by Live Bitez, where many people in their comment section shared mixed reactions. One social media user wrote, “U funny as always,” while another said, “This is weird.”

One person who seemed disgusted with their Live added, “ewwww man. she should avoid this flavour of conversation, considering her history.”

Haddish is currently being sued for defamation after allegedly calling her former friend an extortionist following the aftermath of a previous lawsuit brought by the friend’s children. Haddish and comedian Aries Spears filmed an inappropriate skit with a teenage girl and young boy when they were 14 and 7 at the time. The teenage girl claimed that Haddish coached her on how to “simulate fellatio” while eating a Subway sandwich.

However, there were two jokesters who connected Haddish’s interaction to her ex. One person wrote, “He doesn’t know?????? And why is she ask….ing NVM I see why common said” while another added, “I see why common flee the scene.”

Tiffany Haddish ain’t been the same since Common left er.😭😩 — IG: moohef (@moohefner) December 17, 2023

Haddish and Common parted ways in 2021 after nearly two years of dating. They met on the set of their 2019 film, “The Kitchen,” during which they played lovers, and Haddish once called it the “most mature relationship” she’s been in.

According to the rapper, the breakup was “mutual,” but this summer Haddish claimed that Common broke up with her over the phone after failing to invite her to his birthday party.