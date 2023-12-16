Rick Ross’ Rumored Girlfriend Cristina Mackey Shares PDA-Filled Photos Months After the Rapper Shares Doubt About Getting Close to a Woman

Rapper Rick Ross is fueling rumors about his dating certified trainer Cristina Mackey.

Mackey, a Colorado native, is also a singer who was featured on the album by NBA star Damian Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A., “Don Dolla,” which also has features from Benny the Butcher and The Game.

It’s unclear how or when the two met but in late November Mackey and the Maybach CEO were spotted together leaving a restaurant in Miami. On Dec. 10, the 27-year-old posted a carousel on her Instagram including a picture of her sitting on Ross’ Lamborghini Huracán STO and a video of Ross rubbing her feet while he was driving.

On the post, Ross commented, “She different.”

Cristina Mackey, Rick Ross’ apparent new girlfriend, post pictures of the pair together. (Photos: @cristinamackey/Instagram)

Unlike her first post, Mackey made sure to show the “Port of Miami” rapper’s full face in her images. Mackey posted another carousel, but this time it showed Ross hugging the fitness influencer in front of his private jet in Florida. The post also showed the pair holding hands in a Rolls-Royce and sharing a toast at a restaurant.

In the caption, Mackey wrote, “Use it as motivation.” One of her friends also penned a long message with the carousel to her Story sharing how happy she was that Mackey found love and didn’t settle “for these crazy dudes.”

Mackey reposted her friend’s post, adding, “Cause you know! I wouldn’t just post a man to post.” Ross also jumped in with a repost on his Instagram story saying, “Dat azz so soft her heart so warm [burning heart emoji].”

While some people commented things like, “Love to see you happy sis,” and “Cristina living her best life,” not every message was congratulatory. A few critics said, “Girl you know you don’t really like that man….stop playing….bye,” and “These father/daughter age difference relationships don’t start to creep ya’ll out?”

Ross and Mackey have a 20-year age gap between them, but that won’t stop the singer, as she’s admitted that she likes older men. During a July 2020 interview, Mackey said, “I just knew I wanted a guy that was ‘mature,’ like [her older brother].” She said she was “looking at the seniors” when she was a freshman in high school and felt like none of her peers matched her on an intellectual level.

While it looks like Mackey might have found her “mature” man, some fans are confused, as the former prison guard recently said he didn’t know if he wanted to get close to a woman. This all came about during the height of the Will Smith-Jada Pinkett Smith controversy.

Ross gave his two cents on the couple discussing their marriage during an Oct. 18 Instagram Live video. The “Hustlin'” rapper said he thought Will and Pinkett Smith were a dynamic duo like Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, “but how Jada Pinkett Smith movin’ it don’t make you wanna really be that close with a woman.”

During Pinkett Smith’s memoir press run, she claimed she and Smith had been separated for seven years, which made Ross “three-consider” his own ideas about marriage.